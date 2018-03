Make a decoction with 1 teaspoon of fenugreek added to 2 cups of water, boil till it reduces to 1/4. Gargle with this for relief from throat pain, cough, and tonsillitis.A paste of soaked fenugreek seeds is applied to the scalp and kept for 20 minutes. It stimulates hair growth and quality of hair.2 ounces of fenugreek eaten daily for 3 months, can lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels.