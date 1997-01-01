Fennel - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

When fennel seeds are chewed on after meals, they help in digestion and prevent heartburn.
Chewing fennel keeps away bad breath.
Fennel acts as a tonic to liver, spleen and kidneys.
