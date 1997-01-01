medindia
Fennel - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

According to folklore snakes digest fennel to sharpen their eyesight and shed skin.

When fennel seeds are chewed on after meals, they help in digestion and prevent heartburn.

Chewing fennel keeps away bad breath.

Fennel acts as a tonic to liver, spleen and kidneys.

Fennel, bulb, raw - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 31Calories from Fat 2
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 0g 0 %
   Saturated Fat ~
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 52mg 2 %
Total Carbohydrate 7g 2  %
   Dietary Fiber 3.1g 12 %
   Sugar ~
Protein 1g 2 %
Vitamin A 3%  Vitamin C 20%
Calcium 5%  Iron 4%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Nutrition summary

Calories

31

Fat

1.7 g

Carbs

26.1 g

Protein

3 g
Fennel, bulb, raw
Percent breakdown of 31 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 9.76% (1.2 g x 2.4 Kcal/g = 3 kcal)
Fat 5.4% (0.2 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 1.7 kcal)
Carbohydrate 84.07% (7.3 g x 3.6 Kcal/g = 26.06 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine ~
Carotene, alpha ~
Carotene, beta ~
Choline ~
Cryptoxanthin, beta ~
Folate, DFE 27  mcg 6.75 %
Folate, food 27  mcg 6.75 %
Folate, total 27  mcg 6.75 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 0 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin 0.64  mg 3.2 %
Pantothenic acid 0.23 mg 2.32 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.03  mg 1.88 %
Thiamin 0.01 mg 0.67 %
Tocopherol, beta ~
Tocopherol, delta ~
Tocopherol, gamma ~
Vitamin A 134  IU 2.68 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.05 mg 2.35 %
Vitamin C 12 mg 20 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E ~
Vitamin K ~

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 1.24 g 2.48 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine ~
Isoleucine ~
Leucine ~
Lysine ~
Methionine ~
Phenylalanine ~
Threonine ~
Tryptophan ~
Valine ~
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine ~
Alanine ~
Aspartic acid ~
Cystine ~
Glutamic acid ~
Glycine ~
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline ~
Serine ~
Tyrosine ~
Methionine ~
Phenylalanine ~
To read more about the nutritional facts for Fennel, bulb, raw click here

