Face Wrinkles

Written by Lari Warjri
Wrinkles generally are due to age, Stress and dry skin. You should always keep the areas around the eyes mouth and nose and also the neck well cared for and moisturized.

Tip 1:

Take 1 tbsp of cold milk and add 3-4 drops of lime juice. Rub this paste well into the wrinkles before going to sleep. The next morning wash with warm water and dry with a rough towel firmly. Once again rub in the cream - in the direction opposite to the wrinkles. Wait for ½ an hour and wash, avoid using soap.

Tip 2:

Rub the pulp of a ripe Papaya on the face and leave for ½ an hour before washing.

This is a very good toner also.

Tip 3:

Rub almond oil on the wrinkles in upward strokes. Leave overnight and wash with warm water next morning.

Tip 4:

Cut open a Vitamin -E capsule, add ½ tsp of glycerine and apply. Wash after 15- 20 minutes.

Tip 5:

Add ½ tsp honey to 1 tsp rice powder. Smoothen the lines with this paste. Leave for ½ an hour and wash.

Tip 6:

Mix 1 tsp honey with 1 tsp of milk cream. Apply well. Wash after 20 minutes.

Note: Treatment for wrinkles should be done everyday for a period of 30 - 40 days to have visible results.

Albertsmith 

These may be natural skin care treatments but they seem somewhat peculiar.

Albertsmith 

Hi there. Very cool website!! Man .. Beautiful .. Wonderful .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds also. I am happy to locate a lot of useful information right here within the post. Thank you for sharing.

Carole16 

Great site with lots of good suggestions for anti aging products.

Nutan37 

I love all the natural ideas ie. honey, almond oil, papaya nd these would certainly be good for the skin. I use a combination of home made face preparations/masks and ready made natural face creams and masks by mama nature and liz earle. My current fave is Queen B give it a try it is amaazinggg.

SEMSEO 

Sharma it right! Ever since I started working out I added protein powders and amino acids to my list of supplements and my wrinkles (although they weren't all that bad) have been greatly diminished

View all Comments (8)

