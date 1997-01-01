Face Wrinkles

Take 1 tbsp of cold milk and add 3-4 drops of lime juice. Rub this paste well into the wrinkles before going to sleep. The next morning wash with warm water and dry with a rough towel firmly. Once again rub in the cream - in the direction opposite to the wrinkles. Wait for ½ an hour and wash, avoid using soap.
Tip 2:
Rub the pulp of a ripe Papaya on the face and leave for ½ an hour before washing.
This is a very good toner also.
Tip 3:
Rub almond oil on the wrinkles in upward strokes. Leave overnight and wash with warm water next morning.
Tip 4:
Cut open a Vitamin -E capsule, add ½ tsp of glycerine and apply. Wash after 15- 20 minutes.
Tip 5:
Add ½ tsp honey to 1 tsp rice powder. Smoothen the lines with this paste. Leave for ½ an hour and wash.
Tip 6:
Mix 1 tsp honey with 1 tsp of milk cream. Apply well. Wash after 20 minutes.
Note: Treatment for wrinkles should be done everyday for a period of 30 - 40 days to have visible results.
These may be natural skin care treatments but they seem somewhat peculiar.
Hi there. Very cool website!! Man .. Beautiful .. Wonderful .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds also. I am happy to locate a lot of useful information right here within the post. Thank you for sharing.
Great site with lots of good suggestions for anti aging products.
I love all the natural ideas ie. honey, almond oil, papaya nd these would certainly be good for the skin. I use a combination of home made face preparations/masks and ready made natural face creams and masks by mama nature and liz earle. My current fave is Queen B give it a try it is amaazinggg.
Sharma it right! Ever since I started working out I added protein powders and amino acids to my list of supplements and my wrinkles (although they weren't all that bad) have been greatly diminished