Face Wrinkles

Wrinkles generally are due to age, Stress and dry skin. You should always keep the areas around the eyes mouth and nose and also the neck well cared for and moisturized.Take 1 tbsp of cold milk and add 3-4 drops of lime juice. Rub this paste well into the wrinkles before going to sleep. The next morning wash with warm water and dry with a rough towel firmly. Once again rub in the cream - in the direction opposite to the wrinkles. Wait for ½ an hour and wash, avoid using soap.Rub the pulp of a ripe Papaya on the face and leave for ½ an hour before washing.This is a very good toner also.Rub almond oil on the wrinkles in upward strokes. Leave overnight and wash with warm water next morning.Cut open a Vitamin -E capsule, add ½ tsp of glycerine and apply. Wash after 15- 20 minutes.Add ½ tsp honey to 1 tsp rice powder. Smoothen the lines with this paste. Leave for ½ an hour and wash.Mix 1 tsp honey with 1 tsp of milk cream. Apply well. Wash after 20 minutes.Note: Treatment for wrinkles should be done everyday for a period of 30 - 40 days to have visible results.