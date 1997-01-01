medindia
Dill - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Hippocrates used a paste of this herb to heal burns on soldiers. Now dill is popular in salads, pickles and soups.

Dill leaves boiled in water stops hiccups.

A concoction of dill leaves boiled in water is a good cure for insomnia.

Dill increases production of milk in lactating mothers.

The water in which dill is boiled is used as gripe water for infants.

Dill weed, fresh - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 43Calories from Fat 9
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 1g 2 %
   Saturated Fat 0g 0 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 61mg 3 %
Total Carbohydrate 7g 2  %
   Dietary Fiber 2.1g 8 %
   Sugar ~
Protein 3g 7 %
Vitamin A 154%  Vitamin C 142%
Calcium 21%  Iron 37%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Medindia.net

Nutrition summary

Calories

43

Fat

9.4 g

Carbs

25.1 g

Protein

8.4 g
Dill weed, fresh
Percent breakdown of 43 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 19.63% (3.5 g x 2.4 Kcal/g = 8.4 kcal)
Fat 21.8% (1.12 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 9.4 kcal)
Carbohydrate 58.28% (7.02 g x 3.6 Kcal/g = 25.06 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine ~
Carotene, alpha ~
Carotene, beta ~
Choline ~
Cryptoxanthin, beta ~
Folate, DFE 150  mcg 37.5 %
Folate, food 150  mcg 37.5 %
Folate, total 150  mcg 37.5 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin ~
Lycopene ~
Niacin 1.57  mg 7.85 %
Pantothenic acid 0.4 mg 3.97 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.3  mg 17.41 %
Thiamin 0.06 mg 3.87 %
Tocopherol, beta ~
Tocopherol, delta ~
Tocopherol, gamma ~
Vitamin A 7718  IU 154.36 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.18 mg 9.25 %
Vitamin C 85 mg 141.67 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E ~
Vitamin K ~

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 3.46 g 6.92 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine 0.07 g
Isoleucine 0.2 g
Leucine 0.16 g
Lysine 0.25 g
Methionine 0.01 g
Phenylalanine 0.06 g
Threonine 0.07 g
Tryptophan 0.01 g
Valine 0.15 g
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine 0.14 g
Alanine 0.23 g
Aspartic acid 0.34 g
Cystine 0.02 g
Glutamic acid 0.29 g
Glycine 0.17 g
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline 0.25 g
Serine 0.16 g
Tyrosine 0.1 g
Methionine 0.01 g
Phenylalanine 0.06 g
To read more about the nutritional facts for Dill weed, fresh click here

