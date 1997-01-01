Dill - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Dill leaves boiled in water stops hiccups.
A concoction of dill leaves boiled in water is a good cure for insomnia.
Dill increases production of milk in lactating mothers.
The water in which dill is boiled is used as gripe water for infants.
