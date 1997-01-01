medindia
Dates - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Dates are as ancient as the pyramids of Egypt and grow abundantly along the Nile.

They are full of nutrition and added as a sweetener.

A balanced diet during pregnancy should include at least 5 dates.

They are very high in calories.

Dates, medjool - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 277Calories from Fat 1
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 0g 0 %
   Saturated Fat ~
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol ~
Sodium 1mg 0 %
Total Carbohydrate 75g 25  %
   Dietary Fiber 6.7g 27 %
   Sugar 66g
Protein 2g 4 %
Vitamin A 3%  Vitamin C 0%
Calcium 6%  Iron 5%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Nutrition summary

Calories

277

Fat

1.3 g

Carbs

269.9 g

Protein

6.1 g
Dates, medjool
Percent breakdown of 277 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 2.2% (1.8 g x 3.4 Kcal/g = 6.1 kcal)
Fat 0.45% (0.15 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 1.3 kcal)
Carbohydrate 97.43% (74.97 g x 3.6 Kcal/g = 269.89 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine 0.4 mcg
Carotene, alpha 0 mcg
Carotene, beta 89  mcg
Choline 9.9 mg
Cryptoxanthin, beta 0  mcg
Folate, DFE 15  mcg 3.75 %
Folate, food 15  mcg 3.75 %
Folate, total 15  mcg 3.75 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 23 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin 1.61  mg 8.05 %
Pantothenic acid 0.8 mg 8.05 %
Retinol ~
Riboflavin 0.06  mg 3.53 %
Thiamin 0.05 mg 3.33 %
Tocopherol, beta ~
Tocopherol, delta ~
Tocopherol, gamma ~
Vitamin A 149  IU 2.98 %
Vitamin B12 ~
Vitamin B6 0.25 mg 12.45 %
Vitamin C 0 mg 0 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E ~
Vitamin K 2.7  mcg 3.38 %

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 1.81 g 3.62 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine 0.03 g
Isoleucine 0.04 g
Leucine 0.08 g
Lysine 0.05 g
Methionine 0.02 g
Phenylalanine 0.05 g
Threonine 0.04 g
Tryptophan 0.01 g
Valine 0.07 g
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine 0.06 g
Alanine 0.08 g
Aspartic acid 0.22 g
Cystine 0.05 g
Glutamic acid 0.26 g
Glycine 0.09 g
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline 0.11 g
Serine 0.06 g
Tyrosine 0.02 g
Methionine 0.02 g
Phenylalanine 0.05 g
To read more about the nutritional facts for Dates, medjool click here

