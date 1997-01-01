medindia
Dark Elbow and Knees

Written by Lari Warjri | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Tip 1:

Rub with limejuice, leave for10-15 minutes. Soak a towel in hot water and scrub firmly.

Tip 2:

Mix 1 tspn coconut oil with ½ a tspn of limejuice. Apply and wash in the same way with a hot towel.

Rough Hands and Feet :

Tip 1:

Soak hands and feet in water to which corn flour has been added. Soak for 5-10 minutes.

Tip 2:

Roast an onion, mash and make a paste. Apply on cracked heels. Wash after 20 minutes.Continue for a month till the cracks heal.

Tip 3:

After a bath massage Mustard oil well into hands and feet. Wash with water and pat with a towel to dry.

Tip 4:

Add ½ tspn Vinegar to ½ a cup of curds. Massage feet and ankles well with this Wash after 5 minutes.

Tip 5:

For cracks in heels, mix Candle wax with Mustard oil. Heat and apply. Wear socks and leave overnight.

Calluses :

Crush 6 Aspirin tablets in 1cup of water with 1 tspn limejuice. Coat the calluses with this. Cover with a warm towel. After 10 minutes scrub with a pumice stone and wash.

Weekly :

Once a week in ½ a bucket of water add 2 tblspns of Vinegar and 1 tspn of limejuice. Add a gentle shampoo and soak hands and feet for 10-15 minutes. Rub with a pumice stone and then have a bath.

Home Remedies and Beauty Tips - Glossary

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
