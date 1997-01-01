Dark Elbow and Knees

Rub with limejuice, leave for10-15 minutes. Soak a towel in hot water and scrub firmly.Mix 1 tspn coconut oil with ½ a tspn of limejuice. Apply and wash in the same way with a hot towel.Soak hands and feet in water to which corn flour has been added. Soak for 5-10 minutes.Roast an onion, mash and make a paste. Apply on cracked heels. Wash after 20 minutes.Continue for a month till the cracks heal.After a bath massage Mustard oil well into hands and feet. Wash with water and pat with a towel to dry.Add ½ tspn Vinegar to ½ a cup of curds. Massage feet and ankles well with this Wash after 5 minutes.For cracks in heels, mix Candle wax with Mustard oil. Heat and apply. Wear socks and leave overnight.Crush 6 Aspirin tablets in 1cup of water with 1 tspn limejuice. Coat the calluses with this. Cover with a warm towel. After 10 minutes scrub with a pumice stone and wash.Once a week in ½ a bucket of water add 2 tblspns of Vinegar and 1 tspn of limejuice. Add a gentle shampoo and soak hands and feet for 10-15 minutes. Rub with a pumice stone and then have a bath.