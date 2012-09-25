medindia
Dark Underarms | Dark Armpits

Written by Vanessa Jones | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Sep 25, 2012
Most of us love wearing spaghetti straps or strapless gowns, but can we raise our arms without embarrassment? When the underarm area looks darker than skin tone or unkempt in any way – it will be better to cover up.

Most women face this issue at some point – this can be very restrictive to wardrobe options. The simplest course is to follow some easy home remedies which can be worked on regularly and keep the underarms clean and fresh.

The Don’ts:

  • Avoid wearing tight clothing or synthetic fabrics too often as this will cause excessive friction.

  • Take care not to spray deodorants directly on the skin, keep a distance of 6 cm and spray. Chemicals present in deodorants are a cause for darkened skin.

  • Restrict use of depilatory creams as the chemicals darken skin. When you do use a hair removing cream – wash underarm thoroughly with warm water. Use a mudpack made with fullers earth as this will absorb all the chemicals and leave the area clean and dry.

  • When the arms are very flabby and heavy due to obesity – dark underarms can result.

    • Some Simple Home Remedies:

  • Add lemon juice to baking soda and apply this paste, leave it till it dries and wash. Dry thoroughly.

  • Rub the underarm area with a slice of potato. Potato juice can also be applied with good results as it can bleach skin.

  • To 1 tablespoon of sandalwood powder add enough rose water to make a paste. Apply and leave for 15-20 minutes. Wash and dry thoroughly.

  • Make a scrub with 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1 teaspoon honey and 1 teaspoon of powdered walnuts or peanuts. Apply and leave on for 20 minutes. Honey nourishes the skin, while lime acts as a bleaching agent and nuts provide essential nutrients and oils.

  • Mash 1 ripe banana and combine the pulp with 1 teaspoon of lemon juice, a pinch of turmeric powder and apply, leave for 20 minutes. Wash off and dry thoroughly.

  • Try to use an anti fungal powder or alum powder instead of a deodorant.

    Use any of the tips that suit you best. As there is no ventilation – the underarm area requires some care before you wear your sleeveless and topless garments. The key to having fair underarms is Regular Care.

    Sources: www.allayurvedicremedies.com, www.dailyglow.com

    Post a Comment

    Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
    Notify me when reply is posted
    I agree to the terms and conditions
    nanikotte 

    how to remove my black heads on my nose,,before days,,i went to parlur,,they will keep a scrub,but there z o result for me..plzz sugeest me ?

    asrlakshmi 

    How to remove the black heads in my nose?

    green7 

    I like to use milcu instead of the normal deodorant available in the market. You might like to consider laser hair removal as well. I go to skin house for this treatment.

    aliya12 

    i hv itching on my underarms pls suggest some solutions

    kimali 

    bleach thm simple 4 intermediate effect

    View all Comments (12)

