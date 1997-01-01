Chamomile - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Chamomile oil is used to clear acne and blemishes.
Some popular species of chamomile are used to make herbal tea which can cure insomnia and stress.
Place chamomile tea bags on tired eyes and relax, it brings back the sparkle.
|
Download Printable Label
|
|
|
Vitamins
|
Protein and Amino Acids
Related Links
Post a Comment
Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Home Remedies and Beauty Tips - Glossary
Face
Hair
Eyes
Medindia Newsletters
Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Arms and Legs