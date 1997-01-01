medindia
Chamomile - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Chamomile resembles the fragrant plant and flowers of a daisy.

Chamomile oil is used to clear acne and blemishes.

Some popular species of chamomile are used to make herbal tea which can cure insomnia and stress.

Place chamomile tea bags on tired eyes and relax, it brings back the sparkle.

Tea, herb, chamomile, brewed - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 1Calories from Fat 0
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 0g 0 %
   Saturated Fat 0g 0 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 1mg 0 %
Total Carbohydrate 0g 0  %
   Dietary Fiber 0g 0 %
   Sugar 0g
Protein 0g 0 %
Vitamin A 0%  Vitamin C 0%
Calcium 0%  Iron 0%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Nutrition summary

Calories

1

Fat

0 g

Carbs

0.7 g

Protein

0 g
Tea, herb, chamomile, brewed
Percent breakdown of 1 total Calories (kcal)
Protein % (0 g x 2.4 Kcal/g = 0 kcal)
Fat % (0 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 0 kcal)
Carbohydrate 71.4% (0.2 g x 3.6 Kcal/g = 0.71 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine ~
Carotene, alpha 0 mcg
Carotene, beta 12  mcg
Choline 0.4 mg
Cryptoxanthin, beta 0  mcg
Folate, DFE 1  mcg 0.25 %
Folate, food 1  mcg 0.25 %
Folate, total 1  mcg 0.25 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 0 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin 0  mg 0 %
Pantothenic acid 0.01 mg 0.11 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0  mg 0.24 %
Thiamin 0.01 mg 0.67 %
Tocopherol, beta ~
Tocopherol, delta ~
Tocopherol, gamma ~
Vitamin A 20  IU 0.4 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0 mg 0 %
Vitamin C 0 mg 0 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E 0 mg 0 %
Vitamin K 0  mcg 0 %

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 0 g 0 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine ~
Isoleucine ~
Leucine ~
Lysine ~
Methionine ~
Phenylalanine ~
Threonine ~
Tryptophan ~
Valine ~
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine ~
Alanine ~
Aspartic acid ~
Cystine ~
Glutamic acid ~
Glycine ~
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline ~
Serine ~
Tyrosine ~
Methionine ~
Phenylalanine ~
To read more about the nutritional facts for Tea, herb, chamomile, brewed click here

