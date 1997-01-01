medindia
Celery - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

This leafy plant is used as a vegetable as well as a herb when dried.

Celery juice is very good as a juice to reduce weight.

It is also an excellent skin toner.

Celery eaten in a salad or as a juice helps break down kidney stones.

Celery is a good source of fiber and acts as a diuretic.

Celery, raw - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 16Calories from Fat 2
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 0g 0 %
   Saturated Fat 0g 0 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 80mg 3 %
Total Carbohydrate 3g 1  %
   Dietary Fiber 1.6g 6 %
   Sugar 2g
Protein 1g 1 %
Vitamin A 9%  Vitamin C 5%
Calcium 4%  Iron 1%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Medindia.net

Nutrition summary

Calories

16

Fat

1.5 g

Carbs

11.9 g

Protein

2.8 g
Celery, raw
Percent breakdown of 16 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 17.25% (0.7 g x 4 Kcal/g = 2.8 kcal)
Fat 9.56% (0.17 g x 9 Kcal/g = 1.5 kcal)
Carbohydrate 74.25% (2.97 g x 4 Kcal/g = 11.9 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine 0.1 mcg
Carotene, alpha 0 mcg
Carotene, beta 270  mcg
Choline 6.1 mg
Cryptoxanthin, beta 0  mcg
Folate, DFE 36  mcg 9 %
Folate, food 36  mcg 9 %
Folate, total 36  mcg 9 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 283 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin 0.32  mg 1.6 %
Pantothenic acid 0.25 mg 2.46 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.06  mg 3.35 %
Thiamin 0.02 mg 1.4 %
Tocopherol, beta 0 mg
Tocopherol, delta 0 mg
Tocopherol, gamma 0 mg
Vitamin A 449  IU 8.98 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.07 mg 3.7 %
Vitamin C 3.1 mg 5.17 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E 0.27 mg 0.9 %
Vitamin K 29.3  mcg 36.62 %

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 0.69 g 1.38 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine 0.01 g
Isoleucine 0.02 g
Leucine 0.03 g
Lysine 0.03 g
Threonine 0.02 g
Tryptophan 0.01 g
Valine 0.03 g
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine 0.02 g
Alanine 0.02 g
Aspartic acid 0.12 g
Cystine 0 g
Glutamic acid 0.09 g
Glycine 0.02 g
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline 0.02 g
Serine 0.02 g
Tyrosine 0.01 g
Methionine 0 g
Phenylalanine 0.02 g
To read more about the nutritional facts for Celery, raw click here

