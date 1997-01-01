Celery - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Celery juice is very good as a juice to reduce weight.
It is also an excellent skin toner.
Celery eaten in a salad or as a juice helps break down kidney stones.
Celery is a good source of fiber and acts as a diuretic.
