Body Lotions

Tip 1:
Mix 1 tblspn of limejuice with 1 tblspn of Glycerin and 1 tblspn of rose water. Mix well and store in a glass bottle. Apply daily ½ an hour before a bath or apply at bedtime and wash in the morning.
In Winter, right after a bath while the skin is still moist, rub some Baby oil into the skin.
Tip 3:
Make a paste with 2 tblspns Oats and 1 tspn limejuice and some milk. Apply on the body before a bath. Wash after 5 minutes.
Tip 4:
Fresh Rose petals 1 cup with ½ a cup of milk. Add 1 tspn gram flour and some Rose water. Make a paste and apply on arms and legs. Wash after 10 minutes.
Tip 5:
Mix 1 tspn Vaseline with 1 tspn Glycerin and leave overnight.This is good for dry skin.
Tip 6:
Mix 1 tspn of Vitamin E oil with 1 tspn of Vaseline and 1 tspn of Glycerin and apply over the entire body. Have a bath after an hour.
Hi my arms and my foot are black so what shuold i do please tell me??
hi...i have a big problem to my skin especially to my under-arm, it is ok if i use that tips to my under-arm?? thank u :)
can we use it on our face too ? plz reply soon
My name is nives, i am a cameroonian.I have this problem with my hand and leg,that is there are always dark.Please advice me on the natural therapy that i can used to enable me have one colour.thanks
i like these tips..u must try.i did it n i m love in it