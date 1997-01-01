Body Lotions

However well cared and glowing your face may be, and your hair looking lustrous, if your Hands and Feet are not looked after it will detract greatly from your whole appearance.Mix 1 tblspn of limejuice with 1 tblspn of Glycerin and 1 tblspn of rose water. Mix well and store in a glass bottle. Apply daily ½ an hour before a bath or apply at bedtime and wash in the morning.In Winter, right after a bath while the skin is still moist, rub some Baby oil into the skin.Make a paste with 2 tblspns Oats and 1 tspn limejuice and some milk. Apply on the body before a bath. Wash after 5 minutes.Fresh Rose petals 1 cup with ½ a cup of milk. Add 1 tspn gram flour and some Rose water. Make a paste and apply on arms and legs. Wash after 10 minutes.Mix 1 tspn Vaseline with 1 tspn Glycerin and leave overnight.This is good for dry skin.Mix 1 tspn of Vitamin E oil with 1 tspn of Vaseline and 1 tspn of Glycerin and apply over the entire body. Have a bath after an hour.