Body Lotions

Written by Lari Warjri
However well cared and glowing your face may be, and your hair looking lustrous, if your Hands and Feet are not looked after it will detract greatly from your whole appearance.

Tip 1:

Mix 1 tblspn of limejuice with 1 tblspn of Glycerin and 1 tblspn of rose water. Mix well and store in a glass bottle. Apply daily ½ an hour before a bath or apply at bedtime and wash in the morning.

Tip 2:

In Winter, right after a bath while the skin is still moist, rub some Baby oil into the skin.

Tip 3:

Make a paste with 2 tblspns Oats and 1 tspn limejuice and some milk. Apply on the body before a bath. Wash after 5 minutes.

Tip 4:

Fresh Rose petals 1 cup with ½ a cup of milk. Add 1 tspn gram flour and some Rose water. Make a paste and apply on arms and legs. Wash after 10 minutes.

Tip 5:

Mix 1 tspn Vaseline with 1 tspn Glycerin and leave overnight.This is good for dry skin.

Tip 6:

Mix 1 tspn of Vitamin E oil with 1 tspn of Vaseline and 1 tspn of Glycerin and apply over the entire body. Have a bath after an hour.

Abid94 

Hi my arms and my foot are black so what shuold i do please tell me??

gandamulag 

hi...i have a big problem to my skin especially to my under-arm, it is ok if i use that tips to my under-arm?? thank u :)

Saira.Sheikh 

can we use it on our face too ? plz reply soon

nives 

My name is nives, i am a cameroonian.I have this problem with my hand and leg,that is there are always dark.Please advice me on the natural therapy that i can used to enable me have one colour.thanks

masmas 

i like these tips..u must try.i did it n i m love in it

Home Remedies and Beauty Tips - Glossary

