Blueberries - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Not easily available, though they are packed with anti oxidants.

Blueberries prevent skin damage caused by stress and exposure to sunlight.

A cupful of blueberries bring down cholesterol levels and improve digestion.

They can be mashed and used as a face mask and to exfoliate the skin.

Blueberries, raw - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 57Calories from Fat 3
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 0g 1 %
   Saturated Fat 0g 0 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 1mg 0 %
Total Carbohydrate 14g 5  %
   Dietary Fiber 2.4g 10 %
   Sugar 10g
Protein 1g 1 %
Vitamin A 1%  Vitamin C 16%
Calcium 1%  Iron 2%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Medindia.net

Download Printable Label

Nutrition summary

Calories

57

Fat

2.8 g

Carbs

52.2 g

Protein

2.5 g
Blueberries, raw
Percent breakdown of 57 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 4.36% (0.7 g x 3.4 Kcal/g = 2.5 kcal)
Fat 4.85% (0.33 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 2.8 kcal)
Carbohydrate 91.52% (14.49 g x 3.6 Kcal/g = 52.16 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine 0.2 mcg
Carotene, alpha 0 mcg
Carotene, beta 32  mcg
Choline 6 mg
Cryptoxanthin, beta 0  mcg
Folate, DFE 6  mcg 1.5 %
Folate, food 6  mcg 1.5 %
Folate, total 6  mcg 1.5 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 80 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin 0.42  mg 2.09 %
Pantothenic acid 0.12 mg 1.24 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.04  mg 2.41 %
Thiamin 0.04 mg 2.47 %
Tocopherol, beta 0.01 mg
Tocopherol, delta 0.03 mg
Tocopherol, gamma 0.36 mg
Vitamin A 54  IU 1.08 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.05 mg 2.6 %
Vitamin C 9.7 mg 16.17 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E 0.57 mg 1.9 %
Vitamin K 19.3  mcg 24.13 %

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 0.74 g 1.48 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine 0.01 g
Isoleucine 0.02 g
Leucine 0.04 g
Lysine 0.01 g
Methionine 0.01 g
Phenylalanine 0.03 g
Threonine 0.02 g
Tryptophan 0 g
Valine 0.03 g
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine 0.04 g
Alanine 0.03 g
Aspartic acid 0.06 g
Cystine 0.01 g
Glutamic acid 0.09 g
Glycine 0.03 g
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline 0.03 g
Serine 0.02 g
Tyrosine 0.01 g
Methionine 0.01 g
Phenylalanine 0.03 g
To read more about the nutritional facts for Blueberries, raw click here

