Blueberries - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Blueberries prevent skin damage caused by stress and exposure to sunlight.
A cupful of blueberries bring down cholesterol levels and improve digestion.
They can be mashed and used as a face mask and to exfoliate the skin.
