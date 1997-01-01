Beauty Tips

In this day and age, when you pick up a magazine or switch on the television you are confronted by a mind boggling array of cosmetics . The manufacturers vying with each other by promising to make you look like one of the beautiful photographed models.



Lipsticks and lotions, foundations and creams giving you the same messages. To gain a foothold in to-days competitive world, you have to look and feel your best. Looks play an important role in any woman's psyche.



I don't dispute the need of cosmetics or the need to look your best, but why not with natural ingredients ? When we have so many natural ingredients around we need not always rely on the packaged and branded variety.



I suggest, that you can substitute some of the cosmetics and then afford the best of the rest.