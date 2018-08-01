medindia
Zika's Immune Response can Harm Fetal Health

by Preethi Sivaswaamy Mohana on  January 8, 2018 at 5:21 PM
Antiviral protein that gives immune response to Zika viral infection in mothers may harm the placenta and fetal development, according to a study led by scientists at Yale. The findings of the study are published in the journal Science Immunology.
Zika's Immune Response can Harm Fetal Health
Zika scientists had established that these antiviral proteins, known as type I interferon, were required to fight Zika infection in mothers. But it was not clear what role interferon played in providing an immune defense for the fetus.

To investigate, the team led by immunobiologist Akiko Iwasaki studied two different types of mouse models. One type lacked the receptor for type 1 interferon altogether, and the other had only one copy of the interferon receptor gene. Only the latter showed signs of abnormal placental development, restricted fetal growth and death, the scientists said.

The finding demonstrates that the damaging effects of the immune response to Zika virus can outweigh the benefits for foetuses, said the research team, noting that although type 1 interferon is critical to blocking replication of the virus, too much of it can be detrimental during pregnancy. The study results may have implications for other infection-related pregnancy complications and possible interventions.



Source: Eurekalert

