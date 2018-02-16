Yogurt can Reduce Heart Disease Risk in Those With Hypertension

Yogurt in the daily diet can lower the risk of cardiovascular disease among hypertensive men and women, a new study suggests.

According to the researchers, clinical trials have previously demonstrated beneficial effects of dairy consumption on cardiovascular health. Yogurt may independently be related to cardiovascular disease risk.



‘Consuming more than two servings of yogurt in a week reduces the risk of major coronary heart disease or stroke by 20% in those with high blood pressure.’ "Our results provide important new evidence that yogurt may benefit heart health alone or as a consistent part of a diet rich in fibre-rich fruits, vegetables and whole grains," said co-author of the study Justin R. Buendia from the Boston University School of Medicine in the US.



For the study, published in American Journal of Hypertension, the research team included over 55,000 women aged between 30-55 with high blood pressure from the Nurses' Health Study and 18,000 men aged between 40-75 who participated in the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study.



In the Nurses' Health Study, participants were asked to complete a mailed 61-item questionnaire in 1980 to report usual dietary intake in the preceding year.



Participants subsequently reported any interim physician-diagnosed events including myocardial infarction, stroke, and revascularization.



The results show that Higher intakes of yogurt were associated with a 30 percent reduction in risk of myocardial infarction among the Nurses' Health Study women and a 19 percent reduction in the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study men.

Higher yogurt intake in women was associated with a 16 percent lower risk of undergoing revascularization.

Participants consuming more than two servings a week of yogurt had an approximately 20 percent lower risks of major coronary heart disease or stroke during the follow-up period. When revascularisation was added to the total cardiovascular disease outcome variable, the risk estimates were reduced for both men and women but remained significant.



Higher yogurt intake in combination with an overall heart-healthy diet was associated with greater reductions in cardiovascular disease risk among hypertensive men and women, the researchers noted.



