A simple message that says alcohol is bad for health can alter the attitudes of teens about drinking.

Within 40 Seconds, We Can Change A Teen’s Attitude About Alcohol

The researchers tested 14-17-year-olds attitudes on alcohol use by creating an original script that depicted heavy drinking that led to positive or negative outcomes for the story's protagonist.Participants exposed solely to the pro-alcohol episode had more positive attitudes about drinking. However, perceptions began to change when an epilogue that doubles as a public service announcement was attached to the episode."What you see on TV is not real," the pro-alcohol episode epilogue began. "In reality, alcohol changes your behavior in a bad way, it makes you do things you might regret."Participants exposed to the epilogue reported more negative attitudes about drinking than those who saw the pro-alcohol episode without an epilogue."This is a hopeful outcome," Russell says of the findings. "It shows that teens' views of alcohol are in flux and that a short post-episode message can essentially wipe out the influence of seeing a whole TV episode where alcohol is shown with positive consequences."The use of an epilogue after the anti-alcohol episode showed no impact on participant attitudes.Russell says the results demonstrate the natural power of stories and that messages don't have to be driven home when negative consequences are a central theme."When stories convey a message that can be good for the audience to see, such as drinking leading to bad outcomes in the anti-alcohol TV episode, it's best to let it run its course and exert its subtle influence."Source: Newswise