Which Is the Diabetic Capital Of India? Surprisingly, Chandigarh!

Chandigarh, has the most number of diabetics in India. There are numerous reasons and factors for Chandigarh to be the diabetic capital of India.
Recently, a survey by the ICMR-INDIAB was conducted to collect national-level data on diabetes and non-communicable diseases that are prevalent in India.
‘Around 15% of the population in Chandigarh are diabetic with 14.2% living in urban areas and 8.3% in rural.’
The City Beautiful-Chandigarh has surpassed all other states as well as Union Territories to top the last by attaining the highest diabetic percentage of around 15 percent.
Chandigarh, according to the study survey, has 13.6% prevalence of diabetes and 14.6% of prediabetes. It's followed by Tamil Nadu with 10.4% prevalence of diabetes and 8.3% of pre-diabetes, Maharashtra with 8.4% diabetes and 12.8% pre-diabetes, Jharkhand with 5.3% diabetes and 8.1% pre-diabetes.
Irrespective of the fact that Chandigarh has the highest rate of the per capita income as well as the literacy rate which sums up to 98 percent, a considerably high rate of the diabetes percentage was observed in the recently conducted survey. The increased rate of diabetes in Chandigarh is an issue of concern and necessary steps should be taken in order to curb down the rate in Chandigarh.
Possible Reasons For Diabetes in Chandigarh
Inactive lifestyle, and unhealthy eating habits due to urbanization was found to be the reason for the growing number of diabetic in Chandigarh.
- Increased levels of the consumption of food items that are high in calories
- Sedentary lifestyle which does not involve any physical movement or exercise
- Obesity
- The economic transition from lower socio-economic strata to a higher one has played its part increasing the diabetic rate in Chandigarh.
