Individuals may undergo dramatic changes in their microbiome, immune system, cardiovascular system and levels of gene expression during weight gain and weight loss, reveals a new study.

Weight Gain or Weight Loss can Alter Molecular Profile

‘Overeating can activate a gene pathway and can lead to a condition called dilated cardiomyopathy, a type of heart failure.’

The researchers integrated a slew of "omics" profiling techniques to gather heaps of data revealing unique details of study participants' genomic, molecular, metabolic and bacterial composition. "Omics" is equivalent to tacking on "the study of" to the names of areas of biological inquiry. For example, "genomics" roughly translates to "the study of genes," and "proteomics" to "the study of proteins."The study was led by researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine.A paper describing the work will be published online in