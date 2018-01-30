medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Walk in Groups to Improve Physical Activity

by Hannah Joy on  January 30, 2018 at 11:04 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Walking in groups can motivate people to exercise regularly, which improves their physical activity and better quality of life, reveals a new study.
Walk in Groups to Improve Physical Activity
Walk in Groups to Improve Physical Activity

The research was led by Anglia Ruskin University and the study was published in the International Journal of Technology Assessment in Health Care.

The review analysed 18 studies of physically healthy adults walking in groups compared with walking alone or not at all and found that people who had undertaken group walking were more likely to have kept up the exercise by the end of the study, which was an average of six months later.

The authors also found that in five of the seven studies that measured quality of life outcomes, those who walked in groups showed significantly improved scores compare with those who did not, while in the other two studies there was no significant difference.

The World Health Organisation recommends that adults undertake 150 minutes of moderate aerobic physical activity per week. However, only 67% of men and 55% of women in the UK meet these guidelines. Dropout rates for exercise initiatives are also known to be high.

Lead author Professor Catherine Meads, of Anglia Ruskin University, said: "Walking in groups is a safe and inexpensive intervention that can be delivered easily and successfully in the community.

"At a time when we are being encouraged to meet physical activity guidelines, a large proportion of the public fail to do so. Our review found that people may be more likely to exercise if they have social support.

"Walking in groups tended to increase life satisfaction and may also improve social connectedness."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Problems in Walking Could Lead to Heart Diseases in Elderly Under 78

Problems in Walking Could Lead to Heart Diseases in Elderly Under 78

Slow walking speed might just help determine the risk of chronic illness, hospitalization and sometimes even death.

Loss of Muscle Strength and Mass Slows Down Walking Speed in Elderly

Loss of Muscle Strength and Mass Slows Down Walking Speed in Elderly

The decline in walking can lead to a less active lifestyle and can lower the 10-year survival rate for people at age 75.

Walking Difficulties Linked With Heart Disease Risk Factors

Walking Difficulties Linked With Heart Disease Risk Factors

Are you facing difficulty in taking rapid steps? Beware, it may indicate the risk of chronic heart illness.

Babies' First Steps May Help People Recover From Walking Disabilities

Babies' First Steps May Help People Recover From Walking Disabilities

Babies are born with just two walking primitives and this primitive stepping reflex is the foundation on which children build an independent walking motion.

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

Walking As An Exercise

Walking As An Exercise

People walk for many reasons ranging from pleasure to mental relaxation, finding solitude or for exercise.

Walking for Fitness and Weight Loss

Walking for Fitness and Weight Loss

A few extra steps a day are enough to keep you fit.

Workout Pain

Workout Pain

Whether you’re getting prepped for a marathon or a fitness enthusiast, physical activity is essential. Workout pain is often unavoidable but it is important to recognize the type of pain.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More News on:

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss Walking for Fitness and Weight Loss Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity Walking As An Exercise Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap Workout Pain 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Glucose-6-phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency

Glucose-6-phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency

G6PD deficiency is an inherited disorder where the red blood cells are destroyed (hemolysis) by ...

 Orchidectomy / Orchiectomy

Orchidectomy / Orchiectomy

Orchidectomy is a surgical operation where one or both the testicles (male sex organs) are removed, ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Warts

Test Your Knowledge on Warts

Warts are small skin lesions caused by the human papillomavirus and are usually harmless and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...