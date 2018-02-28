Varicose veins can increase the risk of developing deep venous thrombosis (DVT), reveals a new study.



Varicose veins are common, with about 23 percent of U.S. adults having the condition, but they are rarely associated with serious health risks.

Varicose Veins Increase Risk of Blood Clots

‘Further research is required to understand the association between varicose veins and deep venous thrombosis (DVT).’

Not much is known about varicose veins and the risk of other vascular diseases including DVT, pulmonary embolism (PE) and peripheral artery disease (PAD).About 212,984 patients with varicose veins and 212,984 without varicose veins from claims data in Taiwan's National Health Insurance program; patients were enrolled from 2001 to 2013 and followed up through 2014.The study measured varicose veins (exposure); risk of developing DVT, PE and PAD in people with and without varicose veins (outcomes).This was an observational study. Researchers were not intervening for purposes of the study and cannot control all the natural differences that could explain study findings.The authors of the study were Pei-Chun Chen, Ph.D., China Medical University, Taichung, Taiwan, and coauthors.Varicose veins were associated with increased risk of DVT but more research is needed to understand whether that association is causal or if it reflects a common set of risk factors.Findings about potential associations between varicose veins and risk of PE and PAD were less clear because of possible confounding factors.Claims data do not include information for patients who do not seek medical care; study results may reflect only the risk among patients with more severe varicose veins requiring medical treatment.Source: Eurekalert