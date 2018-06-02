medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Vapour from Glo Has Minimal Impact Compared to Cigarette Smoke

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 6, 2018 at 2:20 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The impact on human airway tissue exposed to vapour from its tobacco heating product (THP) - glo was minimal and more comparable with that of air when tested in laboratory conditions. The study conducted by British American Tobacco adds evidence suggesting that glo has the potential to be substantially reduced risk compared to smoking conventional cigarettes.
Vapour from Glo Has Minimal Impact Compared to Cigarette Smoke
Vapour from Glo Has Minimal Impact Compared to Cigarette Smoke

These results add to evidence suggesting that glo has the potential to be substantially reduced risk compared to smoking conventional cigarettes.

'Products like glo are very new and consumers and regulators alike want as much information as possible. That is why testing the impact of glo vapour compared to smoke is so important,' explains Dr James Murphy, Head of Reduced Risk Substantiation at British American Tobacco. 'Here we are observing gene expression, which can give an indication of whether exposure to an aerosol, like smoke or glo vapour, has had particular toxic effects.'

'Our results clearly show that cigarette smoke triggers a robust gene expression response,' Murphy says. 'However, exposure to vapour from glo, a tobacco heating product (THP), has very limited impact on gene expression compared to smoke--there is a striking difference!'

glo is part of an ever-increasing portfolio of potentially reduced risk products being developed by British American Tobacco as an alternative to traditional cigarettes.

Human Tissue

In this study, scientists at British American Tobacco used human cells grown in the lab to test the impact of glo vapour compared to smoke and air.

The tissue (MucilAir) is made up of cells that grow in the lab to create a 3-dimensional structure that mimics the natural structure and characteristics of the living human airway. The resulting tissue is, for example, capable of producing mucus, just like in the living airway, and is covered in hair-like projections called cilia, which are used to expel inhaled dust from the respiratory system.

Using a robot that mimics how consumers use their products, this tissue was exposed to air, smoke from a reference cigarette (3R4F), or vapour from glo continuously for one hour. Then, to measure the cell response, the scientists mapped the genes that were switched on and off at 24 hours and 48 hours after the one-hour exposure.

This involves breaking open the cells and the cell nucleus to get at the genetic material inside it. The material is then studied to determine what genes are impacted.

'Our technology is state-of-the-art', says Murphy. 'We have the capability to profile the activity of tens of thousands of genes simultaneously, providing more information than ever before on the genetic profile of exposed cells.'

Gene Profiling

Results show that cigarette smoke triggered thousands (2809) of changes in the expression of genes strongly involved in the development of lung cancer, inflammation and fibrosis. In contrast, only two genes were affected by exposure to glo vapour*. (Figure 1).

These results, which are published in the journal Scientific Reports (doi: 10.1038/s41598-018-19627-0) add to evidence that glo vapour may cause less damage to cells as compared to cigarette smoke. Future studies will look at the impact on human tissues of more intense and longer exposure to this vapour.

Previous research conducted by British American Tobacco has shown that glo vapour contains around 90-95% less toxicants compared to cigarette smoke from a reference cigarette, in terms of the priority list of nine toxicants that the World Health Organisation recommends reducing in cigarette smoke*.

British American Tobacco's Commitment to NGPs

British American Tobacco has invested more than US$2.5 billion over the last six years in developing and commercialising a world-leading portfolio of products in the Next Generation Products (NGPs) category. British American Tobacco currently has NGPs in 16 markets with plans to be in 40 countries by the end of 2018. BAT has a bold ambition to realise revenue of more than Ģ5bn from NGPs by 2022.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Smoking Risk Calculator

Smoking Risk Calculator

Do you smoke cigarettes daily? Use medindia smoking risk calculator and calculate your reduced Life Span due to Smoking.

Quiz on Smoking

Quiz on Smoking

Approximately half the smokers die due to smoking -related diseases. But it is not just the smokers who are at the receiving end. The passive smokers too, often pay a heavy price. If you still have not 'kicked the butt', learn more horrifying facts ...

Cigarette Smoke Delays Wound Healing But E-cigarette Vapour Has No Effect

Cigarette Smoke Delays Wound Healing But E-cigarette Vapour Has No Effect

Certain chemicals in cigarettes prevent healing of the damage that is caused to the cells lining the lungs.

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Smoking among Women

Smoking among Women

Tobacco use in women is on the rise. The health risks of tobacco are far too many has never done a woman any good psychologically or health-wise.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More News on:

Health Hazards of Smoking Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Smoking among Women Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social anxiety disorder is a common mental health problem where a person is abnormally fearful of ...

 Euphoria

Euphoria

Euphoria is an exaggerated state of happiness and well-being that is beyond the normal emotional ...

 Top 10 Natural Sweeteners for Your Good Health

Top 10 Natural Sweeteners for Your Good Health

Natural sweeteners are considered to be healthier sugar alternatives as they are derived from ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...