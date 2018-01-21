medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Vaccinate, Screen and be Aware of Cervical Cancer

by Anjali Aryamvally on  January 21, 2018 at 2:22 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Cervical cancer is the fourth leading cause of deaths from cancer in women worldwide and India accounts for a third of the deaths globally, with two women dying every 15 minutes, according to WHO. The cancer, which affects the opening of the uterus, can be treated effectively if detected early. Cervical cancer is commonly caused by an infection with specific high-risk types of the human papillomavirus (HPVs).
Vaccinate, Screen and be Aware of Cervical Cancer
Vaccinate, Screen and be Aware of Cervical Cancer

Even with such glaring numbers, Indian women have shied away from talking about the cancer, or taking precautions, or getting themselves tested. Every year, nearly 2,000 women in India are diagnosed with last stage of cervical cancer and 1,200 women are diagnosed with early stage of cancer. According to a 2015 article in the International Journal of Women's Health, it is the second-most common cancer in women aged between 15 and 44 years.

The reason for more women succumbing to cervical cancer is due to lack of awareness, early marriage, multiple sexual partners, multiple pregnancies, poor genital hygiene of both men and women, poor healthcare facilities, lack of testing facilities in rural areas, smoking and the like. These factors have attributed to the increase in cervical cancer amongst women in India.

Even though there are vaccines which have been introduced that are effective, they are unfortunately still not part of India's National Immunisation Programme.

The reason why people are not proactive is lack of awareness of the health implication of the disease across all classes of society, whether poor or affluent or well-educated. Even though the disease poses a threat to life, not many parents would think about getting their daughters vaccinated for cervical cancer during their teens.

Cervical cancer does not reveal any symptoms during its early phase. Only later does it begin to show symptoms such as vaginal bleeding, abnormal vaginal discharge, pain during intercourse, discharge of watery or thick and foul odour, pelvic pain, increased need to urinate, pain during urination and the like.

Cervical cancer can be screened through a pap smear test in which a sample is collected through a routine pelvic examination. A lighted microscope is used to examine the external surface of the cervix. Any abnormal area that is noted is scraped and the sample is sent to a pathologist to look for precancerous or cancerous changes. The next level of confirmatory test is HPV test which is prescribed if any abnormality is found in the pap smear. The same sample is used to check for the presence of human papillomavirus.

A pap smear is recommended for women between 21 and 29 years once every three years. In case a woman is between 30 and 65, a pap smear+HPV test is recommended once every five years.

It is important that there should be larger campaigns and education imparted to increase knowledge and awareness about HPV-associated cancers nationwide. This can promote prevention through vaccination of the adolescent population. This will help reduce HPV infection and cervical cancer-related stigma, enabling successful implementation of screening and vaccination programmes which can help to reduce the burden and mortality caused by cervical cancer.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Cervical Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Cancer cervix refers to cancerous growth in the cervix and usually occurs in the transition called squamo-columnar junction.

Pap smear and Cervical Cancer Screening

Pap smear and Cervical Cancer Screening

Pap smear is the most common test used in screening cervical cancer caused by an infection with human papilloma virus. Pap smear should be repeated every 1 to 3 years till the age of 65 years.

Women and Cancer

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

Human Papillomavirus Infection

Human Papillomavirus Infection

Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, depending on the human papillomavirus that causes it, can result in common warts or can cause cervical cancer.

AIDS-HIV-Cancer

AIDS-HIV-Cancer

AIDS defining malignancies are cancers that occur in patients with AIDS due to their low immunity.

Health Screening for Women

Health Screening for Women

Health screening in women between 40 and 60 years helps to diagnose health issues in the early stages when they can be controlled. This ensures a more comfortable old age.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer or Cancer of the Uterus (or Endometrial Cancer) refer to cancers affecting the uterus or the womb in women. Learn about the different types of uterine cancer, symptoms, staging, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, survival rates and news on uterine cancer.

You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More News on:

Women and Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Cervical Cancer Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Uterine Cancer AIDS-HIV-Cancer Health Screening for Women Pap smear and Cervical Cancer Screening 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Groups

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Groups

Blood groups are of four important groups determined by the presence or absence of specific ...

 Spermatocele

Spermatocele

Spermatocele is a condition in which there is a blockage in the epididymal duct, resulting in semen ...

 15 Interesting facts on Blood Donation

15 Interesting facts on Blood Donation

Be a blood donor and save lives for your donated blood is separated into blood products or just ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...