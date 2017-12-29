Use of Electronic Health Records Increased, But Productivity Decreased

Font : A- A+



Electronic health records (EHRs) are greatly being used by most of the ophthalmologists. However, it was found that EHR use has decreased their productivity, reveals a new study.

Use of Electronic Health Records Increased, But Productivity Decreased



A previous survey study reported a rapid increase in the proportion of ophthalmologists using EHRs. Understanding EHR use by ophthalmologists and their impact on productivity can guide the design of future EHRs.



‘Electronic health records (EHRs) had no effect on the cost and productivity. Therefore, it is necessary to improve the efficiency and usability of EHR systems.’



The proportion of ophthalmologists adopting EHRs and their perceptions of clinical productivity measured as the number of patients seen each day.



This is a cross-sectional study in which the exposure (EHRs) and outcomes (perceptions of finances and clinical productivity) were measured at the same time and the association between the two was assessed.



The authors were Michele C. Lim, M.D., University of California, Davis, and coauthors.



The results show that EHR adoption among U.S. ophthalmologists has more than doubled since 2011 to 72 percent; ophthalmologists' perceptions are more negative about the effect of EHRs on practice costs and productivity.



The limitations of this study was that the response rate of the survey may not represent the opinions of U.S. ophthalmologists; financial data were not collected as part of the survey.



The research team concluded saying that negative perceptions of EHRs suggest more attention should be paid to improving the efficiency and usability of EHR systems.







Source: Eurekalert A previous survey study reported a rapid increase in the proportion of ophthalmologists using EHRs. Understanding EHR use by ophthalmologists and their impact on productivity can guide the design of future EHRs.Around 348 U.S. ophthalmologists surveyed between 2015-2016.The proportion of ophthalmologists adopting EHRs and their perceptions of clinical productivity measured as the number of patients seen each day.This is a cross-sectional study in which the exposure (EHRs) and outcomes (perceptions of finances and clinical productivity) were measured at the same time and the association between the two was assessed.The authors were Michele C. Lim, M.D., University of California, Davis, and coauthors.The results show that EHR adoption among U.S. ophthalmologists has more than doubled since 2011 to 72 percent; ophthalmologists' perceptions are more negative about the effect of EHRs on practice costs and productivity.The limitations of this study was that the response rate of the survey may not represent the opinions of U.S. ophthalmologists; financial data were not collected as part of the survey.The research team concluded saying that negative perceptions of EHRs suggest more attention should be paid to improving the efficiency and usability of EHR systems.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

You May Also Like

More News on: