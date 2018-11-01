medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

US President Trump Signs Bipartisan Bill to Fight Drug Trafficking

by Thilaka Ravi on  January 11, 2018 at 3:42 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

US President Donald Trump has signed a legislation that aims to stop the flow of illegal drugs into the United States. The bill grants $9 million to the Customs and Border Protection to fight trafficking of opioid analgesics, entering the US from Mexico and Canada.
US President Trump Signs Bipartisan Bill to Fight Drug Trafficking
US President Trump Signs Bipartisan Bill to Fight Drug Trafficking

The initiative is specifically aimed at ending the trafficking of fentanyl, a white powder analgesic 30-50 times more powerful than heroin and usually used to treat cancer, although in recent years, criminal groups have used it to increase the potency of heroin.

The drug traffickers "are using our postal system and they're killing our people," Trump said on Wednesday while signing the bill in the Oval Office, accompanied by Vice President, Mike Pence, and 17 legislators from both parties, Efe news reported.

According to the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), fentanyl is manufactured in China but enters US territory across the borders with Mexico and Canada, where the drug arrives by postal mail and in very small quantities, making it very difficult to detect.

Trump said that the new bill is "a significant step forward" in the fight against fentanyl, a substance which, according to him, is so dangerous that it has killed police sniffing dogs.

"Even dogs die from the scent," Trump said, adding that "nobody has ever seen anything like this."

The law that Trump signed on Wednesday stipulates that the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) must have portable chemical screening devices at ports of entry and at mail facilities.

Specifically, the legislation grants $9 million to the CBP to purchase hundreds of such devices as well as laboratory equipment.

The bill was passed in the House of Representatives with 412 votes in favour and only 3 against, and it subsequently received the unanimous support from the Senate.

Over the past six years, drug overdose deaths have become the most common cause of violent death in the US, over and above road traffic accidents or weapons.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 64,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2016.

Fentanyl is directly linked to more than 700 deaths between the end of 2013 and the beginning of 2015, according to the latest data from the DEA.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Impact of Drug Abuse on Health and Society

Impact of Drug Abuse on Health and Society

Drug abuse is a negative social trend that pushes youth to drug addiction in the pretext of getting psychological effects like excitation.

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

Drug Overdose

Drug Overdose

Drug overdose involves the intake of drug in excessive quantity than the recommended dose. It is due to overuse of over-the-counter medications or illegal drugs.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Signature Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-cell therapy is a type of gene therapy where the patient''s T-lymphocytes are genetically ...

 Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent fasting is a complete or partial abstinence from food and caloric drinks for a ...

 Facts on Anorexia

Facts on Anorexia

Anorexia Nervosa is an eating disorder, wherein a person becomes conscious about their body and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...