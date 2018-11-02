medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

US Death Rates from Alcohol Abuse, Drugs and Suicides, on the Rise

by Anjali Aryamvally on  February 11, 2018 at 4:03 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Drug abuse, alcohol abuse and suicides are contributing to an alarming drop in US life expectancy, shows study. Middle-aged white Americans and rural communities are particularly affected, warn experts. The study is published in The BMJ today.
US Death Rates from Alcohol Abuse, Drugs and Suicides, on the Rise
US Death Rates from Alcohol Abuse, Drugs and Suicides, on the Rise

Steven Woolf at Virginia Commonwealth University and Laudan Aron at the Urban Institute in Washington DC, argue that the ideal of the "American Dream" is increasingly out of reach as social mobility declines, and fewer children face a better future than their parents.

US life expectancy has decreased for the second year in a row, they explain. This is alarming because life expectancy has increased for much of the past century in advanced countries, including the US.

In 1960, for example, Americans had the highest life expectancy - 2.4 years longer than the average for countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). But the US started losing ground in the 1980s, when life expectancy fell below the OECD average in 1998, plateaued in 2012, and is now 1.5 years shorter than the OECD average.

A 2013 report found that Americans have poorer health in many areas, including birth outcomes, injuries, homicides, adolescent pregnancy, HIV/AIDS, obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

Americans also engage more in unhealthy behaviors (such as high calorie intake, drug abuse, and firearm ownership), live in cities designed for cars rather than pedestrians or cyclists, have weaker social welfare supports, and lack universal health insurance.

The report also found high US death rates from drugs. Between 2000 and 2014, the rate of fatal drug overdoses increased by 137%, a crisis fueled by the growing use of highly addictive opioid drugs. And in 2015 alone, more than 64,000 Americans died from drug overdoses, devastating families and the social fabric of communities.

US death rates from alcohol abuse and suicides have also been increasing, say the authors. Between 1999 and 2014, the suicide rate increased by 24%, disproportionately impacting white Americans aged 25-59 years, those with limited education, and women. The sharpest increases are occurring in rural counties, often with longstanding social and economic challenges.

Why white Americans are dying at higher rates from drugs, alcohol, and suicides is unclear, complex, and not explained by opioids alone, say the authors. Possibilities include the collapse of industries and the local economies they supported, the erosion of social cohesion and greater social isolation, economic hardship, and distress over losing the stability their parents once enjoyed.

The US is rich but this wealth is not inclusive, they write. Its social compact is weaker than in other countries - those in need have less access to social services, health care, or the prevention and treatment of mental illness and addiction.

In theory, policymakers would be keen to correct these conditions by promoting education, supporting struggling families and communities, and strengthening health care systems. Instead, the authors say, recent legislation and regulations may even prolong or intensify the economic burden on the middle class and weaken access to health care and safety net programs, they warn.

"The consequences of these choices are dire: not only more deaths and illness, but also escalating health care costs, a sicker workforce, and a less competitive economy. Future generations may pay the greatest price," they conclude.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Life Expectancy Declines in Both Developed and Developing Countries

Life Expectancy Declines in Both Developed and Developing Countries

The concerning trend of low life expectancy gains is said to be more significant in low-life span countries, finds a new study.

Smoking can Lead to Decrease in Life Expectancy in Less Educated Women

Smoking can Lead to Decrease in Life Expectancy in Less Educated Women

Lesser Increase in life expectancy due to smoking can be observed in women who are less educated.

Kerala Has Highest Life Expectancy

Kerala Has Highest Life Expectancy

If the biggest health problems in each state are tackled on priority, the chances of achieving the overall health targets set by India would be much higher.

Apathy Decreases Life Expectancy in Nursing Home Patients

Apathy Decreases Life Expectancy in Nursing Home Patients

Apathy is lack of motivation and a lack of cognition and emotional affect, commonly seen in nursing home patients, where the risk of dying is high among them.

Alcohol and Driving

Alcohol and Driving

Alcohol and driving do not mix. Drunken driving is the cause of many deaths in the world.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Alcoholism

Alcoholism

Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and long term physical, as well as psychological effects on the patient.

Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver Disease Drug Toxicity Alcoholism Cannabis Drug Abuse Alcohol and Driving Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Death Facts Pancreatitis Bereavement 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Our daily habits can cause premature wrinkling, loss of suppleness and pigmentation of skin. These ...

 Food Intolerance

Food Intolerance

Food intolerance refers to an inability or difficulty in digesting certain foods resulting in ...

 Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Skin allergies occur when a person's immune system overreacts to harmless substances. Home remedies ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...