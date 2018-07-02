medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Understanding How Bacteria Communicate may Help Silence Them

by Anjali Aryamvally on  February 7, 2018 at 6:42 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

For the very first time, study describes a signaling pathway that affects communication between Streptococcus bacteria cells. The communication process called quorum sensing detailed in the study is published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry.
Understanding How Bacteria Communicate may Help Silence Them
Understanding How Bacteria Communicate may Help Silence Them

This type of bacterium is responsible for illnesses like strep throat, scarlet fever, and some cases of soft tissue infections and pneumonia. In extreme cases, or when bacteria become resistant to antibiotics, these common but serious infections can lead to death.

The University of Illinois at Chicago researchers who wrote the paper have been studying Streptococcus bacteria and have hypothesized that quorum sensing pathways are ideal drug targets for manipulating bacterial activity and suppressing virulence.

"Quorum sensing is how bacteria regulate their behavior as a collective," said Michael Federle, corresponding author on the study. "This social regulation may provide many benefits to bacteria and, in the case of bad bacteria, may help promote survival and help defend against the immune system."

That is why Federle and his team have developed a tool to help study the quorum sensing signaling pathways. Their technology allows them to easily monitor specific gene activities and whether chemicals or other conditions affect gene expression.

Using this technique, the UIC scientists have unlocked part of the communication process and identified a small molecule that promotes quorum sensing in Streptococci. This molecule stabilizes the chemical signal -- called a pheromone -- transmitted between cells. More specifically, the compound works by blocking the enzyme that would otherwise degrade the pheromone before it can deliver a message, thus promoting its ability to act as a signal.

"We identified a molecule that disrupts inhibition of signaling," said Federle, associate professor of medicinal chemistry and pharmacognosy in the UIC College of Pharmacy. "Now that we identified this pathway and this chemical compound, we can look further for ways to manipulate quorum sensing and even silence the communication between cells."

By silencing this communication, Federle says, it might be possible "to convince bacteria to remain in a non-hostile state," something he considers vital in the face of rising antibiotic resistance in society.

"We're losing the war with bacteria," he said. "Every antibiotic we've come up with has some level of resistance in nature. We need a way to stop bacteria before they become a threat and require treatment."

Federle says this is analogous to finding a diplomatic solution or mediating a conflict before it causes harm.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

No Evidence of the Bacteria After Treatment but the Symptoms Linger

No Evidence of the Bacteria After Treatment but the Symptoms Linger

Severe symptoms linger in some patients who are treated for the bacteria that causes Lyme disease.

Bacteria's Role in Driving Colon Cancer

Bacteria's Role in Driving Colon Cancer

Two bacterial species may work together to drive tumor formation in hereditary colon cancer syndrome and sporadic colon cancer.

Here's the Best Way to Kill Harmful Bacteria

Here's the Best Way to Kill Harmful Bacteria

Bacterial spores use a chemical as a magic trick and create a protective shell. However, a computer model can detect the spore and help kill the harmful bacteria.

Flesh-eating Bacteria Killed Boy After Cycle Accident

Flesh-eating Bacteria Killed Boy After Cycle Accident

Flesh-eating bacteria, Necrotizing fasciitis (NF), killed an 8-year old boy Liam Flanagan from Oregon, U.S.A, after he met an accident during a cycle ride.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More News on:

Shigellosis MRSA - The Super Bug Food Safety for Health Antibiotics 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social anxiety disorder is a common mental health problem where a person is abnormally fearful of ...

 Euphoria

Euphoria

Euphoria is an exaggerated state of happiness and well-being that is beyond the normal emotional ...

 Top 10 Natural Sweeteners for Your Good Health

Top 10 Natural Sweeteners for Your Good Health

Natural sweeteners are considered to be healthier sugar alternatives as they are derived from ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...