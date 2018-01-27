In sub-Saharan Africa, high blood pressure was associated with intracerebral hemorrhage (bleeding within the brain) which accounts for more than 90 percent of this type of lethal stroke. The findings of this research are presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2018.

Uncontrolled Blood Pressure Leads to Brain Bleeds in Africa

‘Reducing stress and eating more green leafy vegetables can reduce the risk of brain bleeds associated with high blood pressure.’

2.33 times as high in people with diabetes

2.22 times as high in people who reported more stress at home and work

1.69 times as high in people with abnormal cholesterol levels

10.01 times as high in tobacco smokers

64 percent lower in people who reported eating more green, leafy vegetables.

Bleeding within the brain has taken a dreaded toll on working-age people in Nigeria and Ghana, with high blood pressure.In a new report from the Stroke Investigative Research and Educational Network, researchers studied 682 patients (average age 53.7 years) at 15 sites in Nigeria and Ghana who experienced brain bleeds.in the study (a much higher percentage than in the United States)., 7.2 percent to structural abnormalities such as a bulging weak area of a blood vessel, and much smaller percentages to other medical conditions or medication use.Comparing patients with high blood pressure-related brain bleeds to the same group of people in the same communities without stroke, the researchers found that the risks were:, according to this large study. Researchers say reducing stress and increasing green leafy vegetable consumption may be a novel way to reduce the rates of brain bleeds.Source: Eurekalert