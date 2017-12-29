medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

Uganda’s Borders and Lakes Have High Risk of Cholera Outbreaks

by Sam John Xavier on  December 29, 2017 at 4:02 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Cholera is a disease that keeps on spreading in Uganda on a large scale, despite the measures taken to prevent it. Though the African nation has taken steps to detect, treat and prevent cholera by incorporating science and technology, there seems to be no end to it. The journal published by Public Library Of Science (PLOS), called Neglected Tropical Diseases, have found out the areas where the risk of getting affected by it is really high than other parts of the African nation.
Uganda’s Borders and Lakes Have High Risk of Cholera Outbreaks
Uganda’s Borders and Lakes Have High Risk of Cholera Outbreaks

Cholera, caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae O1 or O139, is estimated to infect up to 4 million people a year worldwide, and lead to tens of thousands of deaths. In sub-Saharan Africa, the fatality rate is more than 2 percent.

Epidemics have occurred in Uganda regularly since 1971 and a number of preventive and control measures are currently in place.

In the new work, Mohammad Ali, of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and colleagues studied district level cholera outbreak data collected by Uganda's Ministry of Health and spanning 2011 through 2016.

In addition, existing data-sets on population, rainfall, water, sanitation, and hygiene were used. The group identified cholera hot-spots as districts whose center fell within a significantly high risk cluster of cases or where a cluster was completely superimposed onto a district.

The group identified 22 districts at high risk of cholera out of 112 districts total which reported cholera outbreaks during the study period. 13 of the districts were near the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and 9 were near a border of Kenya.

The risk of getting affected by cholera in these hotspots ranged from 2 to 22 times higher than elsewhere in the country. A short distance to the DRC or Kenya border, proximity to internationally shared lakes and river Nile, and higher annual rainfall in a district were all associated with the risk of having cholera in the district.

"The findings of our study could be used as a guide to strengthen the cholera control program in Uganda," the researchers say. "Since a majority of the hotspot districts are near the DRC or Kenya border, it suggests that close collaboration with these countries would be an effective strategy for controlling cholera in that part of the world."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

The Saga of Cholera Epidemic in Yemen

The Saga of Cholera Epidemic in Yemen

Yemen has been hit by one of the world's worst cholera epidemics, in particular since April 2017.

Death Toll Due To Cholera Outbreak Climbs in East and Southern Africa

Death Toll Due To Cholera Outbreak Climbs in East and Southern Africa

In 12 of 21 countries of Eastern and Southern Africa Region, 104,095 cholera cases and 1562 deaths due to diarrhea have been reported.

New Rulebook Estimates the Posing Risk of Cholera

New Rulebook Estimates the Posing Risk of Cholera

A new rulebook traces the travels of cholera epidemic and warns of an upcoming epidemic.

Cholera Vaccine Less Effective For Children Below 5 Years

Cholera Vaccine Less Effective For Children Below 5 Years

The standard two-dose cholera vaccine regimen reduces the risk of cholera in adults by 58 percent, but in children below five years only about 30 percent reduction is seen.

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

Cholera

Cholera

Cholera is an infection of the small intestine and is caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.

Water Borne Diseases

Water Borne Diseases

Water borne diseases are communicable diseases caused by diseases causing microorganisms in contaminated water. It is more prevalent during floods and in tsunami affected areas.

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More News on:

Cholera Water Borne Diseases Amoebic Dysentery 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Healthy Resolutions for New Year 2018

Healthy Resolutions for New Year 2018

New Year resolutions are usually not complete without losing weight on the list. Here are simple ...

 Top 15 Interesting Facts About Contraceptives

Top 15 Interesting Facts About Contraceptives

Proper family planning methods can help couples and women have the desired number of children, by ...

 Hemophilia B / Christmas Disease Facts

Hemophilia B / Christmas Disease Facts

Hemophilia B is a rare single gene X- linked disorder. It is also known as factor IX deficiency or ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...