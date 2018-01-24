medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Twenty-Two Percent Indians Affected by Constipation

by Bidita Debnath on  January 24, 2018 at 11:29 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The problem of constipation is rising in India, especially in the urban population. A recent survey has found that nearly 22 percent of adult Indian population suffers from constipation, with Kolkata topping the chart at 28 percent among the top eight cities.
Twenty-Two Percent Indians Affected by Constipation
Twenty-Two Percent Indians Affected by Constipation

Constipation is not only a medical problem restricted to elders, but is also seen amongst youth and middle-aged population. It is basically due to faulty diet and lifestyle habits. Less water and fibre intake, sedentary lifestyle are very much attributed to constipation thereby affecting quality of life.

Constipation is a common digestive issue in which people suffer with infrequent bowel movement or face tremendous difficulty in passing stool. Many people still shy away from talking about certain health problems, such as constipation, although it's a fact that almost everyone goes through it at some point in time.

Chennai follows Kolkata, with a whopping 24 percent population claiming to experience extreme pain while passing stools. Delhi was found to have 23 percent respondents suffering from constipation. The survey also pointed that Delhi has the highest number of people consuming outside food along with high intake of junk food.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Constipation

Constipation

Constipation, or difficulty passing stool, is a common digestive complaint and is a symptom of gastrointestinal abnormalities and preventing constipation is done by treating underlying disease.

Herpes Virus May Cause Chronic Constipation

Herpes Virus May Cause Chronic Constipation

Herpes is a common sexually transmitted disease caused by two types of viruses namely herpes simplex type 1 and type 2.

Drug Used to Treat Opioid-Induced Constipation Extends Survival for Cancer Patients

Drug Used to Treat Opioid-Induced Constipation Extends Survival for Cancer Patients

Methylnaltrexone can decrease tumor growth and extend survival in patients who respond to the drug. The researchers aren't sure how the drug works to extend life.

Constipation Drug Improves Survival In Advanced Cancer Patients

Constipation Drug Improves Survival In Advanced Cancer Patients

The US Food and Drug Administration approved methylnaltrexone was found to decrease tumor growth and extend survival in patients who respond to the drug.

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Constipation-Symptom Evaluation

Constipation-Symptom Evaluation

Constipation can occur due to a number of factors from faulty bowel habits, digestive tract problems, and generalized muscle conditions and systemic diseases.

Diverticulitis Diet

Diverticulitis Diet

Diverticulitis is an easily preventable disorder. You just need to pay more attention to your diet. Here are some diverticulitis diet tips to prevent and manage the condition.

Fiber Up Your Meals

Fiber Up Your Meals

A high fiber diet and good water intake are essential for a stress free body. High-fiber foods prevent overeating and is also the key to maintaining a healthy weight.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) causes recurrent abdominal pain or discomfort and a fluctuating disturbance in defecation. IBS is not life threatening.

The Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour!

The Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour!

Whole wheat flour is rapidly gaining exposure for its rich nutritional value and being considered healthy, as opposed to all-purpose flour, maida.

Toddler Constipation

Toddler Constipation

Toddler constipation is non-passage of stool/ motion by child for 4 days or more. Toddler constipation may also be passing of hard, painful stool. It is relieved by dietary changes & medicines.

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More News on:

Constipation Piles Colo-rectal cancer - Management Piles Treatment Options Irritable Bowel Syndrome Fiber Up Your Meals The Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour! Constipation-Symptom Evaluation Toddler Constipation Diverticulitis Diet 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is an autoimmune disease that affects multiple organs like the ...

 Hib Vaccine

Hib Vaccine

The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused ...

 Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia or persistent depressive disorder (PDD) is a chronic low mood and self-esteem affecting ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...