The problem of constipation is rising in India, especially in the urban population. A recent survey has found that nearly 22 percent of adult Indian population suffers from constipation, with Kolkata topping the chart at 28 percent among the top eight cities.

Twenty-Two Percent Indians Affected by Constipation

‘After common cold and cough, constipation is one of the most common self-claimed problems for Indians.’

Constipation is not only a medical problem restricted to elders, but is also seen amongst youth and middle-aged population. It is basically due to faulty diet and lifestyle habits. Less water and fibre intake, sedentary lifestyle are very much attributed to constipation thereby affecting quality of life.Constipation is a common digestive issue in which people suffer with infrequent bowel movement or face tremendous difficulty in passing stool. Many people still shy away from talking about certain health problems, such as constipation, although it's a fact that almost everyone goes through it at some point in time.Chennai follows Kolkata, with a whopping 24 percent population claiming to experience extreme pain while passing stools. Delhi was found to have 23 percent respondents suffering from constipation. The survey also pointed that Delhi has the highest number of people consuming outside food along with high intake of junk food.Source: Medindia