medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Tummy Tuck Surgery Improves Common Post-Childbearing Symptoms

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 1, 2018 at 11:32 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Abdominoplasty or the 'tummy tuck' surgery can not only restore the pre-pregnancy shape of the abdomen but also improve back pain and urinary incontinence after childbearing, shows new study. The study is published in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the official medical journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS).
Tummy Tuck Surgery Improves Common Post-Childbearing Symptoms
Tummy Tuck Surgery Improves Common Post-Childbearing Symptoms

Although abdominoplasty is classified as a cosmetic procedure, it also improves two of the most common physical complaints experienced by women after labor and delivery. According to the new research "Abdominoplasty has a proven functional benefit as well as a cosmetic benefit," comments lead author D. Alastair Taylor, FRACS, of The CAPS Clinic in Deakin, Australia.

Study overview

The study included 214 women undergoing abdominoplasty with repair of the abdominal muscles at nine Australian plastic surgery centers. Many women seek tummy tuck surgery to restore the shape and appearance of the abdomen after childbearing. The women's average age was about 42 years, with an average of 2.5 deliveries.

Before and after surgery, the women completed questionnaires rating their disability from back pain and urinary incontinence: two very common problems after childbearing. In the preoperative questionnaires, about 51 percent of women had moderate to severe disability from back pain, while urinary incontinence was a "significant concern" for 42.5 percent.

On follow-up questionnaires at six weeks and six months, scores for both problems showed major improvement. At six months, only nine percent of patients still had moderate disability from back pain. Urinary incontinence remained a significant problem for less than two percent of women.

Scores for back pain continued to improve from six weeks to six months after abdominoplasty, while urinary incontinence improved no further after six weeks. The women underwent several different types of abdominoplasty surgery; the improvements in back pain and incontinence were similar regardless of the technique used.

Nearly 128,000 abdominoplasty procedures were performed in the United States in 2016, according to ASPS statistics. Tummy tuck is sometimes performed as part of "mommy makeovers" to restore the shape and appearance of a woman's body after childbearing.

The new findings--including before-and-after measurements in a large group of plastic surgery patients--are consistent with previous case reports of improvement in back pain and urinary incontinence after abdominoplasty. These functional improvements may result from restoring strength and stability in the abdominal and pelvic region as the operation incorporates repair of the abdominal muscle separation (rectus diastasis) that can occur after pregnancy.

"By reducing the problems of back pain and incontinence, abdominoplasty with rectus repair leads to a better life for women after childbearing," Dr. Taylor comments. He believes that health insurance plans should recognize that abdominoplasty has functional benefits, beyond the cosmetic improvement offered.

"The results demonstrate that tummy tucks do have functional benefits, as well as cosmetic ones, particularly in the postpartum population," comments Editor-in-Chief Rod J. Rohrich, MD, in a featured video on the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery website. "If you are done having children, and still suffering from back pain or incontinence, you may consider an abdominoplasty as a surgical solution."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Woman Wakes Up To Missing Belly Button After Tummy Tuck Surgery

Woman Wakes Up To Missing Belly Button After Tummy Tuck Surgery

The 45-year-old woman underwent a tummy tuck and herniated umbilical cord surgery in December. Weeks after the procedure, she found her belly button had been removed entirely.

New Age Mothers Opt for 'Mummy Makeover' to Get Perfect Post-baby Figure

New Age Mothers Opt for 'Mummy Makeover' to Get Perfect Post-baby Figure

The main reason for this trend is lack of confidence, wanting to be able to feel good in public again and the need to fit back into their old clothes.

Liposuction-Tummy Tuck Combo Offers High Success, Low Complication Rate

Liposuction-Tummy Tuck Combo Offers High Success, Low Complication Rate

New study reports a combined technique of liposuction and tummy tuck—designed to reduce surgical trauma—provides excellent patient outcomes with a low complication rate.

Oz Women, Even 18-Year Olds, Choosing Overseas Cosmetic-Surgery Holidays

Oz Women, Even 18-Year Olds, Choosing Overseas Cosmetic-Surgery Holidays

It has emerged Australian women, as young as 18, are going overseas to have cosmetic-surgery in a bid to reclaim their youth.

Cosmetic Surgery and the Risk Factors

Cosmetic Surgery and the Risk Factors

Cosmetic surgeons can reshape your face and body with innovative techniques. Botox, face fillers, breast implants, rhinoplasty, liposuction, tummy tuck, vaginoplasty and hymenoplasty to name a few.

Losing Fat Aesthetically: Inch Loss and Body Toning

Losing Fat Aesthetically: Inch Loss and Body Toning

Body therapies give the body a better shape and toned look and not just random fat loss. They are like passive exercise. The fat sitting deep within is mobilized and utilized from problem areas.

Tummy Tuck or Abdominoplasty

Tummy Tuck or Abdominoplasty

Abdominoplasty (tummy tuck) is a cosmetic procedure that helps to tone and firm up the abdomen.

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Tummy Tuck or Abdominoplasty Cosmetic Surgery and the Risk Factors Losing Fat Aesthetically: Inch Loss and Body Toning 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Fruit Waxing

Fruit Waxing

Fruit waxing is a process of coating fruits with an artificial or edible wax to improve their shelf ...

 Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator is a quick online test to see if you have color vision deficiency or ...

 Work-related Injuries

Work-related Injuries

Find out causes, symptoms and how to prevent work-related injury. Work-related injury or illness ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...