medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Try Simple Tricks To Get Good Night's Sleep

by Bidita Debnath on  December 23, 2017 at 11:05 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

You can only live about 11 days without sleep. Just like the other essentials, after day 11 you will probably die. Do you wake up in the middle of the night and keep staring at the ceiling thinking of ways to finally get some rest before the alarm rings? Are you tired of restless tossing and turning during sleep time? Do you wake up feeling tired in the morning?
Try Simple Tricks To Get Good Night's Sleep
Try Simple Tricks To Get Good Night's Sleep

Try these simple tips to get a perfect good night's sleep. Ankit Garg, co-founder and CEO of Wakefit and Devrath Vijay, Founder of the functional training studio, The Outfit, suggest some sleep-inducing tricks to try out the next time you fail to catch forty winks:

Listen to bedtime stories, millennial style: Remember those good old days when you enjoyed listening to grandma's bedtime stories? Not only did her narrations transport you to lands of mystery and utopian countries, but they easily drifted you off to the world of slumber as well. Try the same technique now. Listen to stories or audio books as you tuck in and let your brain relax for a good night's sleep. There are tons of podcasts and services such as Amazon's Audible that you can use for this purpose.

Choose the right mattress: One main reason for your sleepless nights could be your uncomfortable mattress. The best way to address this trouble is to switch to a comfortable mattress that allows you to submerge in deep sleep and wake up in the morning without aches and pains. Look for a mattress like the ones made by Wakefit that provide complete spine support and are designed keeping ergonomics in mind. Enjoy the compressed relaxation that the memory foam offers, which will make you feel that you have slept for a longer duration of time.

Block all blue light screens before bedtime: It's imperative to create a calming ambience in your room to get the best quality of sleep. Block all the blue lights emitted from screens of cell phones, computers, tablets, televisions and other gadgets in your bedroom.

Listen to white noise: Are the sounds of bikes and cars hampering your sleep? The best way to ignore all these external disturbances during sleep time is to listen to white noise. White noise is an ambient noise produced digitally combining different sounds like rustling leaves, rumbling waterfall, etc. White noise works in the background and drowns out other disturbing sounds of traffic, snoring, etc. White noise has the ability to relax you and induce sleep. This is especially helpful if you live in proximity to main roads with higher vehicular traffic. Worth a try!

Drink cherry juice: If you're struggling with a sleep disorder, then try sipping a glass of cherry juice before you're off to bed. According to several studies, cherries contain melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate sleep patterns. Isn't this a 'sweet' way to drift off into the land of nods?

Do a headstand: Turning the body upside down is not an easy task. However, a headstand will supply enriched oxygenated blood to the brain cells and ward off all depressive thoughts. This exercise if done regularly can beat any kind of sleep disorder. A must try!

Place lemons in your room: If you are prone to allergies or suffer from asthma or cold and find it difficult to catch good sleep, then simply cut a lemon and place it next to your bedside table. This will not only leave a fresh citrus scent in your room but will also help you breathe better and sleep well. A cool trick indeed!

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Smaller Airways in Preterm Infants may Explain Risk for Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Smaller Airways in Preterm Infants may Explain Risk for Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Preterm babies have lower nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal volumes compared to babies carried to full term.

Sleep Problems Occur in some Newborns Who have a Chronic Illness

Sleep Problems Occur in some Newborns Who have a Chronic Illness

Newborns with spina bifida exhibit early symptoms of sleep-disordered breathing that might lead to neurodevelopment issues throughout their life.

Good Sleeping Habits can decrease Sleep Disturbances during Hospital Stay

Good Sleeping Habits can decrease Sleep Disturbances during Hospital Stay

Few changes in sleeping habits can reduce sleep disturbances in hospitalized pregnant women. Hospital-based behavioral intervention protocol may help reduce these disturbances.

Why Do Some of Us Need More Sleep Than Others?

Why Do Some of Us Need More Sleep Than Others?

The difference in the sleep pattern including the long or short hours of sleep is influenced by the genetic makeup that each one is made of.

Insomnia

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep

Sleep

Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or Somnambulism, is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disorders: A Prelude

Sleep Disorders: A Prelude

Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, excessive sleep or abnormal behaviors associated with sleep.

Sleep Disturbances In Women

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Snoring

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More News on:

Snoring Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder REM Behavior Disorder Sleep Disturbances In Women Sleep Insomnia Obstructive Sleep Apnea Sleep Disorders: A Prelude 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Tips to Keep Your Digestion Healthy during Festive Season - Slideshow

Tips to Keep Your Digestion Healthy during Festive Season - Slideshow

The festive season is a time, where most people experience digestive issues. Here''s a look at few ...

 Diabulimia

Diabulimia

Diabulimia is an eating disorder particularly in patients with type I diabetes caused by reducing ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Test Your Knowledge on Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Spinal muscular atrophy is an inherited disorder involving progressive loss of motor nerve cells ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...