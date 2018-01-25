The overall state of our "sleep health" remains an essential question throughout our lifespan. If you are someone who hardly gets a sound sleep, then, it is time now to add smart options in your sleeping habit like mint flavoured throat sprays and sleeps masks.

Try Out Some Easy Ways To Get Sound Sleep

‘In urban environment, ambient noises have been a major cause for sleep reduction. Noise reducers prove to be a solid aide for the urban insomniac.’

Ankit Garg, co-founder and CEO of Wakefit and Devrath Vijay, Founder of the Functional Training Studio-The Outfit suggest some smart options to add in your lifestyle for wonderful sleep.Anti-snoring products: From tongue stabilising devices to nasal pathway cleaners, anti-snoring products have been the most popular tools allowing people (and their roommates) to have a restful sleep. Snoring is an embarrassing habit that not only points to a lack of good health, but also causes great inconvenience to others.Memory foam mattresses: Arguably the most popular sleep enabling products, urban India is seeking mattresses that provide hours of blissful sleep. They enable deep sleep by providing optimal spine support by taking the contour of the body shape, thus ensuring that sleepers don't toss and turn unnecessarily.Mint-flavoured throat sprays: Containing a unique time-release formula which coats the back of the throat throughout the night, reducing the vibrations of the soft tissues that cause snoring, throat sprays are a great help for those who snore when lying on their backs. Mitigating the frustration caused by disturbed sleep and the ill-effects it can have on any relationship, brands have proven to be extremely effective at curtailing the sound and offering relief.Noise reducers: By curbing the ambient noise to create a calm, relaxed surrounding, noise reducers help people sensitive to even the slightest of noises to sleep. It has been seen that ambient noises in urban environment have been a major cause for sleep reduction. Noise reducers prove to be a solid aide for the urban insomniac to deal with sleep-related problems.Sleep mask-resembling opaque aviators, sleep masks are a great help for people who find it difficult to close their eyes and doze off even in the presence of minimal light. Used most often by frequent flyers or people whose work involves a lot of travel, it is an ideal and inexpensive tool to have if you are planning to take a quick power nap.Herbal pillows: Filled with organic flax seeds and aromatic herbs such as Lavender, eucalyptus, lemongrass, lemon balm, rosemary, verbena and chamomile, these small pillows provide a gentle, soothing heat and calming aroma after they are warmed in a microwave. The scent as well as the comfort of the pillow is often enough to quickly put an otherwise restless sleeper into a deep slumber.Source: IANS