Trouble With Breast Size Affects Breast Cancer Screening

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  January 5, 2018 at 11:37 AM
Women who are dissatisfied with the size of their breasts are less likely to carry out regular self-examinations to screen for breast cancer.
Recent research at the Anglia Ruskin University shows that women with greater breast size dissatisfaction are less confident about detecting a change in their breasts and are more likely to delay seeing their doctor if they did detect a change.

The study of 384 British women, published in the journal Body Image, was carried out by Professor Viren Swami of Anglia Ruskin University and Professor Adrian Furnham of University College London.

The majority of participants reported some degree of breast size dissatisfaction, with 31 percent wanting smaller breasts and 44 percent wanting larger breasts, while a third of the women in the study admitted they rarely or never engaged in breast self-examination.

If they were to detect a change in their breasts, the majority of women said they would see their doctor immediately or as soon as possible. However, one in 10 admitted they would either delay for as long as possible or not see their doctor at all.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in Britain and the second most common cause of cancer death. The NHS actively encourages breast awareness. Their advice states that if women have a greater understanding of how their breasts look and feel normally, they are better able to detect any changes.

Viren Swami, Professor of Social Psychology at Anglia Ruskin University and lead author of the study, said: "Our findings suggest that greater breast size dissatisfaction is significantly associated with less frequent breast self-examination, lower confidence in detecting breast change, and greater delay in seeing a doctor following breast change.

"For women who are dissatisfied with their breast size, having to inspect their breasts may be experienced as a threat to their body image and so they may engage in avoidance behaviors. Breast size dissatisfaction may also activate negative self-conscious emotions, such as shame and embarrassment, that results in avoiding breast self-examination.

"Promoting greater breast size satisfaction may be a means of empowering women to incorporate breast self-examinations and breast awareness into their health practice. And promoting greater breast awareness may be a useful means of helping women view their breasts in more functional terms, rather than purely aesthetic terms.

"It is also important for healthcare practitioners to be mindful of the impact that dissatisfaction with one's breasts may have on self-examination behaviors and outcomes."

Source: Eurekalert

Breast cancer if detected early can be completely cured. Mammography is used to screen women for breast cancer.

Clinical breast examination is a simple and inexpensive method of detecting breast cancer especially in women who do not have access to mammography.

Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenues beyond breast cancer. Good habits will allow one to fight breast cancer and to live with dignity.

Red meat consumption has long been suspected of contributing to cancer development. Find out how much red meat is too much.

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its structure.

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

