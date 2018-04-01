medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Trastuzumab Addition to Chemotherapy Has No Negative Effect on Cardiac Health

by Anjali Aryamvally on  January 4, 2018 at 12:23 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Long-term follow-up results of the NRG Oncology trial NSABP B-31 have shown that the addition of trastuzumab to adjuvant chemotherapy does not negatively affect cardiac function in women with node-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-positive, early-stage breast cancer who survive without cancer recurrence. Both patients who received trastuzumab in addition to chemotherapy and patients who received chemotherapy only maintained good cardiac function. Results of this follow-up analysis were published online in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
Trastuzumab Addition to Chemotherapy Has No Negative Effect on Cardiac Health
Trastuzumab Addition to Chemotherapy Has No Negative Effect on Cardiac Health

"Breast cancer patients who received anthracycline and taxane-based chemotherapy with or without trastuzumab maintained excellent cardiac function a median of 8.8 years after treatment was started. In addition, patient reports of greater cardiac symptoms indicated more cardiac problems in the small group who had difficulties. Overall, for the relatively young women who entered this trial, the risks of cardiac late effects were minimal," commented Patricia A. Ganz, MD, of the University of California, Los Angeles, lead author of the article. Co-author Edward Romond of the University of Kentucky, Lexington, added, "Our study improved the 10 year survival for women with this type of aggressive breast cancer to 84% and now our long term follow-up of how these women are doing provides positive and encouraging data specifically about their cardiac function and health. We owe a great debt of thanks to the women who participated in this clinical trial."

Prior to this study, limited information was available regarding the long-term follow-up of cardiac function and health-related quality of life in patients who remained disease-free following the completion of adjuvant chemotherapy. Previous studies suggested that early cardiac toxicity was a risk associated with adjuvant treatment when combined with trastuzumab. However, at median follow-up of almost 9 years, patients who were treated with anthracycline and taxane-based chemotherapy with added trastuzumab on NRG Oncology/NSABP B-31 did not experience long-term worsening of cardiac functioning or health-related quality of life.

Researchers assessed cardiac function through the measurement of left ventricular ejection fraction by multiple-gated acquisition (MUGA) scan and health-related quality of life using the Duke Activity Status Index (DASI) and the Medical Outcomes Study questionnaire. Current medications and comorbid conditions were also considered. Only 4.5% of patients from the control group and 3.4% from the trastuzumab group had a >10% decline in left ventricular ejection fraction from the baseline to a value <50%. Lower DASI scores were linked with age and use of certain medications yet lower scores did not correlate with the addition of trastuzumab. Moving forward, the DASI could prove beneficial for monitoring patient-reported changes with regard to cardiac functioning.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Understanding the Cardiovascular Side Effects of Breast Cancer Drug 'Trastuzumab'

Understanding the Cardiovascular Side Effects of Breast Cancer Drug 'Trastuzumab'

A receptor protein that is the target of trastuzumab is needed for proper heart blood-vessel development, reported researchers.

Breast Reconstruction Need Not be Delayed Due to Trastuzumab Therapy

Breast Reconstruction Need Not be Delayed Due to Trastuzumab Therapy

In a first study of its kind, research team shows risk of trastuzumab therapy in surgical wound complications need not delay breast reconstruction after mastectomy.

One Dose of Trastuzumab Kick Starts Immune Response in Certain Breast Cancers

One Dose of Trastuzumab Kick Starts Immune Response in Certain Breast Cancers

A tumor's immune response to a single dose of the HER2 inhibitor trastuzumab predicted which patients would respond to the drug on a more long-term basis.

Benefits of Breast Cancer Drug Trastuzumab Outweigh the Risk of Harm

Benefits of Breast Cancer Drug Trastuzumab Outweigh the Risk of Harm

In women with advanced breast cancer, treatment with the breast cancer drug Trastuzumab is associated with prolonged survival but also increases the risk of developing heart problems.

Cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy weakens the heart muscles and the heart loses strength to pump blood throughout the body. Treatment aims to improve symptoms and prevention complications.

Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy

‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common types of adult leukemia and is considered as one of the ‘good cancers’.

Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hodgkins lymphoma or Hodgkins disease has the distinction of being the first cancer to be cured by chemotherapy or by radiotherapy.

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of subtypes.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.

Peritoneal Cancer

Peritoneal Cancer

Peritoneal cancer is a rare cancer that develops in the peritoneum. Peritoneal cancers may be primary or secondary and symptoms of peritoneal cancer are vague.

Rhabdomyosarcoma

Rhabdomyosarcoma

Rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare type of cancer affecting the striated muscles. It mostly occurs in children.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

More News on:

Palpitations And Arrhythmias Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Hodgkins Lymphoma Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma Chemotherapy Chemotherapy Drugs Peritoneal Cancer Statins Cardiomyopathy Rhabdomyosarcoma 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma is a cancer of the fat cells in the body. It can occur anywhere in the body but most ...

 Erythroderma

Erythroderma

Erythroderma is a condition characterized by widespread reddening of the skin that occurs due to an ...

 Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick sinus syndrome is group of rhythm disturbances of the heart (arrhythmias) related to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...