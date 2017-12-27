medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Dental News

Tips to Tackle Teeth Sensitivity in Easy Ways

by Bidita Debnath on  December 27, 2017 at 10:01 PM Dental News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Oral health touches every aspect of our lives but is often taken for granted. Oral health is a window to a persons overall health and well-being and amongst that teeth sensitivity is one of the main problems that can range from slight discomfort to severe pain, so make sure you are taking care of it properly.
Tips to Tackle Teeth Sensitivity in Easy Ways
Tips to Tackle Teeth Sensitivity in Easy Ways

Ajay Kakar, a Periodontist, shares some simple tips to ease teeth sensitivity:

The quickest and easiest way would be to switch to a specialised toothpaste formulated to take care of sensitive teeth.

Change your brushing habits. If you're not using a soft toothbrush and if you're scrubbing your teeth vigorously, you might worsen the condition. Hard brushing can wear away the enamel, increasing the sensitivity in your teeth.

Keep a check on acidic food and drinks as they might wear down the teeth enamel. Limit the consumption of these foods and drinks, and try to brush about 20 minutes after eating them (not earlier, or the brushing may hurt your enamel further)

Teeth whitening treatments or alcohol-based mouthwash can make things even worse, so steer clear of them.

In case your problem continues even after these changes then you must visit your dentist.

Tarun Kumar Giroti, BDS, MDS - Conservative Dentist and Endodontist also shares tips to tackle this oral condition.

Individuals with gastric activity problems or gastric reflux should be treated with appropriate antacids as acid reflux leads to demineralization action resulting in dental enamel erosion.

People who have parafunctional habits such as teeth clenching or bruxism are advised to wear a night guard.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Impact of Drug Use on Oral Health

Impact of Drug Use on Oral Health

Drug use or substance use disorders on patients with poor oral health may result in tooth decay and periodontal disease, finds study.

Oral Health Intervention Improves Dental Health Among Elderly

Oral Health Intervention Improves Dental Health Among Elderly

Cognitive impairment and functional dependency often lead to compromised daily oral hygiene.

Oral Health Intervention Improves Dental Health Among Elderly

Oral Health Intervention Improves Dental Health Among Elderly

Functional ability and cognitive function were strongly associated with better oral hygiene, according to a new study from the University of Eastern Finland.

Friends and Family Play a Big Role to Enhance Oral Health

Friends and Family Play a Big Role to Enhance Oral Health

Understanding social networks could help deliver better health information to those who need it most.

Dental Check-Up

Dental Check-Up

It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and also do the basic checkups.

Dentures

Dentures

Dentures, also known as false teeth, are dental prostheses that replace the natural teeth with artificial substitutes. Materials used to fabricate dentures include acrylic resins, nylon based plastics.

Loose Teeth

Loose Teeth

Looseness of teeth is caused by a disease of the periodontium and includes the tissues surrounding the teeth.

Root Canal Treatment

Root Canal Treatment

Root Canal Treatment or Endodontic therapy is a procedure done to remove the infected pulp and save the tooth. The root canal is finally filled with filling material called as gutta percha.

Tongue Abnormalities

Tongue Abnormalities

Tongue is the only muscle that is attached to only one end. The abnormalities of the tongue include tongue disease, tongue tie and size-related anomalies.

Tooth Decay

Tooth Decay

Tooth decay in toddlers, children and adults, also called dental caries, is a bacterial infection causing demineralization and destruction of the hard tissues of the teeth.

Tooth Discoloration

Tooth Discoloration

Tooth discoloration or staining is caused commonly due to smoking, some medicines and poor dental hygiene.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More News on:

Tongue Abnormalities Loose Teeth Tooth Decay Tooth Discoloration Teeth Chart Dental Check-Up Root Canal Treatment Quiz on Dental Care Dentures 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cystocele

Cystocele

Cystocele is a type of pelvic organ prolapse where the urinary bladder descends into the anterior ...

 Pernicious Anemia

Pernicious Anemia

Pernicious anemia occurs when the number of red blood cells in the body is reduced because the ...

 Obstructive Uropathy

Obstructive Uropathy

Obstructive uropathy is a condition where urine cannot flow outside due to an obstruction along the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...