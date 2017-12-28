medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

This New Year Start Developing a Healthy Lifestyle

by Sam John Xavier on  December 28, 2017 at 1:00 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The New Year is the time, when people take up new solutions and the most common resolution of all time is that to maintain a healthy lifestyle. This resolution is most of the times abandoned, because leading a healthy lifestyle is quite difficult.
This New Year Start Developing a Healthy Lifestyle
This New Year Start Developing a Healthy Lifestyle

To finally break that cycle of unfulfilled resolutions, commit to just a few healthy habits and cultivate them throughout the year. Stick with them for a few weeks, and you will start feeling so good that you will want to follow them for the rest of the year, says Dr Hariprasad, Ayurveda Expert at The Himalaya Drug Company. He recommends a four simple tips that you can incorporate this new year to finally become a new you.

Exercise Daily:
Promise yourself that you will spend a minimum of 40 minutes every day exercising. You don't need to follow the same routine; just ensure that you work out every single day. This could be a great way to fulfill a second new year resolution of learning a new skill such as yoga or a fun dance form such as salsa.

Exercising should be exciting, and something that you look forward to. Let it not become a chore. Simple forms of exercise go a long way in preventive care they help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and osteoporosis, alleviate depression and anxiety, and even boost mental alertness and confidence.

Get Enough Sleep:
The function of sleep is to not only relax the body, but also rest and restore the mind. It is necessary to heal and repair your heart and blood vessels. Ongoing sleep deficiency has been linked to an increased risk of various health issues that affect the heart as well as kidney, and also lead to high blood pressure, diabetes, and stroke.

While you can function for a while without getting the necessary amount of sleep every day, it will eventually take a toll on you. Commit to sleeping a minimum of seven hours a day while aiming for eight, and you will feel yourself getting healthier and happier in a short amount of time.

Go Natural:
This year, make long-term wellness your goal instead of just trying to solve the problem at hand. As per Ayurveda texts and modern research, Guduchi can significantly help in preventive care, as it is a great promoter of immunity, aids in the fight against respiratory problems, and helps you get healthier. The herb is rich in antioxidants, and including it in your daily life can help you achieve better health.

Adopting preventive care by consuming appropriate supplements can help reduce the chances of facing health problems altogether, rather than simply resorting to curative care when it arises.

Drink Enough Water:
If you want to keep the doctor away, eight glasses of water a day is the way to do it. Water is the fuel your body runs on; it is necessary to keep your body functioning well. Drinking enough water can help you with weight loss, detoxification, digestion, beautiful skin and hair, and even easy bowel movement. Work at this goal throughout the day and it will keep getting easier.

There are many ways to achieve this goal. Download an app, play a game, or set a reminder, but ensure you keep reaching for that glass of water and hit that two-liter goal.

Take control of your health and life by cultivating these simple habits to ensure that you make the most of this New Year.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

It's No More a Rule to Set Goals on a New Year's Day!

It's No More a Rule to Set Goals on a New Year's Day!

Get rid of conventional ways. Opt for other days of the year like standard Mondays to for re-setting goals and resolutions.

Doctors Must Stick To their New Year Resolutions

Doctors Must Stick To their New Year Resolutions

All the lessons learned at medical college on how lack of sleep throws out of gear everything from your metabolism to your concentration seem to remain in academic books.

Kerala to Welcome New Year With an Alcohol-Free Festival

Kerala to Welcome New Year With an Alcohol-Free Festival

During New Year Eve celebrations, liquor flows in most parties and events, but Kerala takes an initiative by organising an alcohol-free festival.

New Year's Resolutions can Happen With a 'Readiness to Change'

New Year's Resolutions can Happen With a 'Readiness to Change'

Losing weight, quitting smoking, eating healthier foods and other new year resolutions can be achieved only if there is readiness to change, reveals a new research.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Art of gardening can improve socializing and cognitive skills in children and elderly. As a therapy it benefits all, be it able or disabled, young or old.

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.

Tips to Power Your Parenting Skills in the New Year

Tips to Power Your Parenting Skills in the New Year

Stepping into a New Year means new promises and resolutions. As a parent, you may want to know some interesting tips for powering up your parenting skills to add to your New Year Resolutions list.

Your Simple Guide to Looking, Feeling and Being Healthy

Your Simple Guide to Looking, Feeling and Being Healthy

From skincare tips to healthy living, its all right here, compact and comprehensive. Read on

You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Healthy Living Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old Your Simple Guide to Looking, Feeling and Being Healthy Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali Tips to Power Your Parenting Skills in the New Year Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hemophilia B / Christmas Disease Facts

Hemophilia B / Christmas Disease Facts

Hemophilia B is a rare single gene X- linked disorder. It is also known as factor IX deficiency or ...

 Benefits of Kegel Exercises

Benefits of Kegel Exercises

Kegel exercises includes exercises that make the muscles in the pelvic region stronger and benefits ...

 Cystocele

Cystocele

Cystocele is a type of pelvic organ prolapse where the urinary bladder descends into the anterior ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...