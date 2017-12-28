medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Brain Structure of Boys Shows Callous and Unemotional Traits

by Sam John Xavier on  December 28, 2017 at 4:24 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The deficits in the development of the conscience and of empathy are dependent on the callous and unemotional traits which occur in the brains of boys, reveals a study. It is interesting to note that children and adolescents express less fear or caution.
Brain Structure of Boys Shows Callous and Unemotional Traits
Brain Structure of Boys Shows Callous and Unemotional Traits

In recent years, researchers and doctors have given these personality traits increased attention, since they have been associated with the development of more serious and persistent antisocial behavior.

However, until now, most research in this area has focused on studying callous-unemotional traits in populations with a psychiatric diagnosis, especially conduct disorder. This meant that it was unclear whether associations between callous-unemotional traits and brain structure were only present in clinical populations with increased aggression, or whether the antisocial behavior and aggression explained the brain differences.

Using magnetic resonance imaging, the researchers were able to take a closer look at the brain development of typically developing teenagers to find out whether callous-unemotional traits are linked to differences in brain structure. The researchers were particularly interested to find out if the relationship between callous-unemotional traits and brain structure differs between boys and girls.

Only boys show differences in brain structure

The findings show that in typically-developing boys, the volume of the anterior insula a brain region implicated in recognizing emotions in others and empathy is larger in those with higher levels of callous unemotional traits. This variation in brain structure was only seen in boys, but not in girls with the same personality traits.

"Our findings demonstrate that callous-unemotional traits are related to differences in brain structure in typically-developing boys without a clinical diagnosis," explains lead author Nora Maria Raschle from the University and the Psychiatric Hospital of the University of Basel in Switzerland. "In a next step, we want to find out what kind of trigger leads some of these children to develop mental health problems later in life while others never develop problems."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Research Reveals New Facts on Behavior Problems

Research Reveals New Facts on Behavior Problems

A research study into the misbehavior of children shows that "callous-unemotional [CU] traits" displayed at the age of seven resulted in continuing problems even at a later age.

Common Psychological Traits Found in Elderly Aged 90 to 101

Common Psychological Traits Found in Elderly Aged 90 to 101

Psychological traits such as distinct optimism, stubbornness, and bond with family, religion, and land were found to common among Italians who were elderly.

Mindful Yoga to Reduce Risky Behavior in Youth

Mindful Yoga to Reduce Risky Behavior in Youth

Study reports a marked reduction in risky sex and substance abuse in troubled 18 to 24 year-olds after several months of participating in mindful yoga and positive coping strategies.

Do Children Inherit Chemical Tolerance and Drug Protection from Parents?

Do Children Inherit Chemical Tolerance and Drug Protection from Parents?

A father's nicotine use may have a significant impact on children's risk of some diseases.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hemophilia B / Christmas Disease Facts

Hemophilia B / Christmas Disease Facts

Hemophilia B is a rare single gene X- linked disorder. It is also known as factor IX deficiency or ...

 Benefits of Kegel Exercises

Benefits of Kegel Exercises

Kegel exercises includes exercises that make the muscles in the pelvic region stronger and benefits ...

 Cystocele

Cystocele

Cystocele is a type of pelvic organ prolapse where the urinary bladder descends into the anterior ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...