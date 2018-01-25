medindia
Telemedicine Is an Effective Tool for Allergists

by Bidita Debnath on  January 25, 2018 at 12:25 AM General Health News
Telemedicine allows healthcare providers to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients without the need for an in-person visit. Since its beginning more than 40 years ago when 500 patient consultations were conducted by interactive television, demand for telemedicine has continued to increase.
Patients like the convenience and physicians know it can offer needed care to those who might not otherwise have access.

A new position paper in Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, the scientific publication of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI), recognizes that allergy is one of the top conditions patients seek care for using telemedicine. ACAAI supports the use of telemedicine for allergy patients and hopes the new guidelines encourage more allergists to use the technology in their practices.

"Telemedicine services are designed to provide high-quality care, including making every effort to collect accurate and complete clinical information during a visit," says allergist Tania Elliott, MD, lead author of the paper and member of the ACAAI Public Relations Committee. "Having mechanisms to facilitate continuity of care, follow-up care, and care coordination is vital. Allergists need to know the policies, regulations, and clinical guidelines in offering these services to their patients. These are the reasons these guidelines have been developed."

Telemedicine can expand access to care. According to a 2015 study, the mean no-show rate for physician appointments was upwards of 20 percent, with a mean cost per patient of approximately $200. Telemedicine technologies can connect patients with the clinician without having to incur long travel times and associated expenses, particularly if they do not have ready access or are unwilling to travel. According to the American Telemedicine Association, more than 15 million Americans received some form of medical care remotely in 2015, with a projected increase to 158.4 million by 2020.

"In addition to expanding access to care, telemedicine can decrease health care costs," says allergist Jay Portnoy, MD, ACAAI Past President and co-author of the position paper. "A 2014 study found that an estimated 100 million e-visits across the world would result in as much as $5 billion in savings for the health care system. But vital to expanding telemedicine care in the US is a streamlined process for multistate licensure. That would improve access to specialty care while allowing states to retain individual licensing and regulatory authority."

Telemedicine use for allergy care is likely to expand with broader telehealth applications in medicine, although further research into effect and outcomes is needed. Many allergists now do initial visits by telemedicine to help determine if in-office testing is required. For certain types of follow-up visits, such as a check up on how a medication or allergen immunotherapy is doing, telemedicine can save time and money.

The optimistic conclusion of the position paper states, "The ACAAI will monitor this rapidly changing landscape to ensure provision of high-quality care to the patient with allergic and immunologic disorders and consistency of practice in an era of futuristic technologies. Despite the challenges, the current and future benefits of telemedicine are promising and exciting for allergists, patients, and health care systems."

Source: Eurekalert

Inclusion of Telemedicine to In-school Asthma Care Cuts Hospital Visits in Half

Addition of telemedicine to in-school care provides national model for urban-based asthma treatment in children.

India and Morocco Sign MoU to Enhance Telemedicine

MoU between India and Morocco to enhance cooperation in telemedicine, drug regulation and pharmaceutical quality control.

For Parkinson's Disease, Telemedicine Seems Quite Effective

Virtual house calls for chronic diseases like Parkinson's are not only as effective as in-person care but broader adoption of this technology has the potential to expand access.

Telemedicine May Be As Effective As In-Person Visit To Detect Headache

Telemedicine allows health care professionals to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients in remote locations using telecommunications technology.

Anal Warts

Anal warts or genital warts are soft bumps caused by Human Papilloma Virus and are a sexually transmitted disease. Wart removal is done by surgical procedure or application of drugs.

Telemedicine

Telemedicine refers to the use of information and communication technology to provide health care and information from a distance.

Teleophthalmology

This is a branch of telemedicine that delivers eye care via a digital medical equipment and telecommunications network from a peripheral medical center to an advanced eye center.

Teleradiology

Teleradiology connects hospitals with radiology experts for better diagnosis. The lack of qualified radiologists is overcome using this technology.

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

