medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Targeted Vaccination Helps Halt Epidemics

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 25, 2018 at 11:17 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Vaccinations/immunizations remain the best way forward when it comes to stopping the spread of infectious diseases, reveal scientists from the Italian National Research Council and the JRC.
Targeted Vaccination Helps Halt Epidemics
Targeted Vaccination Helps Halt Epidemics

It's an option that is nearly always more effective than either doing nothing or attempting to contain an outbreak through quarantine.

This study looked specifically at epidemic outbreaks. They found that in such cases targeting carefully selected individuals with vaccination can be successful in containing the outbreak, even with only a relatively small number of individuals getting the relevant shot. v The scientists ran physics-based simulations on networks which sought to replicate the way individuals interact with one another in the real world, such as through the global air transportation network. The simulations are simplified versions of computational frameworks commonly used to investigate the global spread of real-world epidemics, such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). Nevertheless, they help understanding basic features of the more complicated and realistic models.

In the simulations, individuals correspond to 'nodes' that can transmit an infection through the links between them. The scientists found that quarantining nodes after the outbreak of an epidemic very quickly becomes ineffective. Quite early on in a simulated outbreak, even the 'do nothing' (non-intervention) strategy becomes preferable to quarantine.

Targeted vaccination was found to be the best option in nearly all epidemic cases. The scientists used a vaccination strategy based on 'optimal percolation', which consists of finding the least set of nodes that, when removed from a network, can fragment it into small clusters. The idea behind this approach is that fragmenting the network ensures infections are contained within small groups, hence preventing the occurrence of large outbreaks.

This might all seem like common sense, but preventive vaccination is not common practice for all illnesses and for some, vaccines do not yet exist. The norovirus outbreak at this year's Winter Olympic Games is an example where quarantine has been used as the option available to health officials. Medical professionals have attempted to initially contain the outbreak by imposing quarantine on the hundreds of staff who were unlucky enough to catch the virus. Despite these measures, the illness is continuing to spread and has started to affect some of the athletes.

In recent years, physicists have made significant advances in the field of network immunisation, developing increasingly efficient techniques to immunise a network by the 'removal' (vaccination) of a few nodes. This knowledge can help to support health policy as policymakers look to ensure increased global security against epidemics.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Vaccination for Children

Vaccination for Children

Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.

Travel Vaccination Calculator

Travel Vaccination Calculator

Planning to go abroad? Medindia's travel vaccination calculator provides information about vaccines and the risk of disease transmission while traveling abroad.

Immunization

Immunization

Protect your child from various deadly diseases by giving the vaccinations at the right age. This tool helps you schedule the vaccinations of your child.

Quiz on Vaccination / Immunization

Quiz on Vaccination / Immunization

Vaccines are given to protect us from several infections that often cause disability and even death. Do you know enough about the vaccines that you are taking? Test your knowledge by taking this ...

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.

Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!

Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!

Traveling with children is always challenging as it involves careful planning. Here are some precautions that need to be taken when traveling abroad with kids.

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert! 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing loss calculator is a quick online screening test to check for hearing loss. Result from ...

 Top 7 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Ingrown Hair

Top 7 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Ingrown Hair

Home remedies such as baking soda, sugar, Epsom salt, black tea and castor oil exfoliate, soften ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Immunosuppressive Drugs

Test Your Knowledge on Immunosuppressive Drugs

Immunosuppressant drugs suppress immunity. But why would you want to reduce immunity, which is ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...