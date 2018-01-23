medindia
Health Checkup
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Taking Antithyroid Drugs During Pregnancy Increases Risk of Birth Defects

by Hannah Joy on  January 23, 2018 at 6:11 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Pregnant women who are exposed to antithyroid drugs (ATDs) during the first trimester are associated with increased risk for congenital malformations, reveals a new study.
Taking Antithyroid Drugs During Pregnancy Increases Risk of Birth Defects
Taking Antithyroid Drugs During Pregnancy Increases Risk of Birth Defects

The risk is much higher particularly for women receiving prescriptions for methimazole (MMI) or both MMI and propylthiouracil (PTU).

The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Researchers from Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Korea, conducted a nationwide cohort study to examine the association between maternal prescriptions for ATDs and congenital malformations in live births.

The study included a cohort of 2,886,970 pregnancies linked to live-born infants in 2,210,253 women between 2008 and 2010. Of those, 12,891 pregnancies were exposed to ATDs during the first trimester.

The data showed that prenatal exposure to MMI and PTU during the first trimester resulted in relative increases in the risk for congenital malformations of 31 percent and 16 percent, respectively.

The increased risk for malformations associated with MMI remained among those who switched to PTU several months before their pregnancy or during the first trimester.

The researchers conclude that ATD exposure during the first trimester of pregnancy is associated with significantly increased risk for congenital malformations.

These findings confirm the importance of minimizing MMI use in the first trimester and suggest that the current recommendation of switching from MMI to PTU after pregnancy detection should be reconsidered.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

American Thyroid Association Provides New Guidelines for Managing Thyrotoxicosis

American Thyroid Association Provides New Guidelines for Managing Thyrotoxicosis

New evidence-based recommendations from the American Thyroid Association provide guidance in the management of patients with all forms of thyrotoxicosis.

Multivitamins During Pregnancy Can Lower Risk of Autism

Multivitamins During Pregnancy Can Lower Risk of Autism

Supplementing multivitamins during pregnancy influences brain development and could reduce risk of impairment in intelligence due to autism.

World's First Flushable Pregnancy Test is Ready

World's First Flushable Pregnancy Test is Ready

After the nerve-wracking wait for your home pregnancy kit to show single or double line, the next stress is how to dispose of it in a discreet manner.

Specific Natural Killer Cells Promote Fetal Growth During Pregnancy

Specific Natural Killer Cells Promote Fetal Growth During Pregnancy

Uterine natural killer cells secrete growth factors pleiotrophin and osteoglycin that promote fetal growth and prevent retardation during early pregnant months.

Birth Defect - Genetic

Birth Defect - Genetic

Achondroplasia is a genetic disorder which is one of the leading causes of dwarfism

Birth Defect - Structural Defects

Birth Defect - Structural Defects

A structural birth defect means that a specific body part is missing or mal-formed during the embryonic development.

Birth Defects

Birth Defects

Birth defects are abnormalities that occur in babies which affect how the body looks, works or both. They can be structural or functional in nature.

Birth Defects - Infections

Birth Defects - Infections

Birth defects are abnormalities, which occur before the birth of the baby and can be caused due to genetic, environmental and other unknown reasons.

Club Foot

Club Foot

Clubfoot is a congenital foot deformity affecting the shape or position of one or both feet. Around 30-50% of the cases of club foot are bilateral.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drug-Induced Birth Defects

Drug-Induced Birth Defects

Birth defects are abnormalities of function, structure or metabolism that are present since birth. Taking certain drugs during pregnancy can cause birth defects.

Environmental Birth Defects

Environmental Birth Defects

Birth defects caused due to environmental teratogens like drugs, microorganisms or exposure to radiation are called as environmental birth defects.

Multifactorial Birth Defects

Multifactorial Birth Defects

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives in brief General Info about About Multifactorial Birth Defects.

Trimester of pregnancy

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More News on:

Club Foot Drug Toxicity Birth Defect - Genetic Birth Defects Drug-Induced Birth Defects Environmental Birth Defects Birth defects - Infections Multifactorial Birth Defects Birth Defect - Structural Defects Trimester of pregnancy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hib Vaccine

Hib Vaccine

The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused ...

 Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia or persistent depressive disorder (PDD) is a chronic low mood and self-esteem affecting ...

 All About Vitamin A

All About Vitamin A

Vitamin A is an extremely vital vitamin needed for the eyes, skin, hair, immunity and during ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...