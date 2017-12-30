Take Big Steps To Achieve New Year Resolutions

Every January 1, most of the people take up resolutions in an effort to make their lives better and healthier which is usually, abandoned either right in the beginning of the year or after sometime, without achieving our resolutions.

As New Year's approaches, experts will advise people to focus on taking baby steps toward reaching their goals. Chris Wharton, an associate professor in the Arizona State University College of Health Solutions, believes baby steps aren't enough.



‘Wharton remarks that if we just make some change it is not gonna affect the lives of many people in world and hence we need ro make sure that we make some major changes in our way of life so that we achieve our resolutions.’



Americans face big challenges when it comes to health and spending, he said, they:



Spend more time in their cars than they do outside

Watch 35 hours of television per week

Spend more money on eating out than on groceries

Waste 1/3 of food produced in the U.S.

Have less than $1,000 in retirement savings, are indebted, and would struggle if faced with a $500 emergency Wharton's solution: Don't change just one thing at a time. Instead, change everything, all at once.



"This seems counter-intuitive, and hard," he said. "But, recent research has shown that we're more adaptable to change, even dramatic change, than we give ourselves credit for. It's possible to make major changes in our behaviors, including key behaviors like screen time, transportation, eating habits, physical activity and spending that can work together to help changes stick."







