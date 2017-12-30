medindia
Take Big Steps To Achieve New Year Resolutions

by Sam John Xavier on  December 30, 2017 at 12:19 PM Lifestyle News
Every January 1, most of the people take up resolutions in an effort to make their lives better and healthier which is usually, abandoned either right in the beginning of the year or after sometime, without achieving our resolutions.
Take Big Steps To Achieve New Year Resolutions

As New Year's approaches, experts will advise people to focus on taking baby steps toward reaching their goals. Chris Wharton, an associate professor in the Arizona State University College of Health Solutions, believes baby steps aren't enough.

"The problem is, if we live in a world of excess, changing one small thing at a time will accomplish next to nothing for many people," he said. "Why? Because the world around us and our lifestyles will still be built to support the behaviors we want to change, not the new behaviors we're trying to establish."

Americans face big challenges when it comes to health and spending, he said, they:

  • Spend more time in their cars than they do outside
  • Watch 35 hours of television per week
  • Spend more money on eating out than on groceries
  • Waste 1/3 of food produced in the U.S.
  • Have less than $1,000 in retirement savings, are indebted, and would struggle if faced with a $500 emergency
Wharton's solution: Don't change just one thing at a time. Instead, change everything, all at once.

"This seems counter-intuitive, and hard," he said. "But, recent research has shown that we're more adaptable to change, even dramatic change, than we give ourselves credit for. It's possible to make major changes in our behaviors, including key behaviors like screen time, transportation, eating habits, physical activity and spending that can work together to help changes stick."



Source: Newswise

