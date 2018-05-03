medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Surveillance Activity of Blood Cells can be Promoted to Prevent Infections

by Rishika Gupta on  March 5, 2018 at 2:53 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Surveillance activity of white blood cells called monocytes can be promoted to eliminate foreign or undesired materials from the blood, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the Journal of Nature Communications.
Surveillance Activity of Blood Cells can be Promoted to Prevent Infections
Surveillance Activity of Blood Cells can be Promoted to Prevent Infections

These cells act like 'police patrols' to detect foreign or undesired material in the blood. The findings indicated Dr. Alicia G Arroyo, "have possible clinical implications and could contribute to strategies to eliminate foreign or undesired materials from the blood, such as infectious agents or tumor cells." The study thus "suggests new strategies to combat infection or prevent metastasis, which are currently being evaluated for patent protection."

Our immune system involves circulating leukocytes (white blood cells) with specialized functions. One population consists of inflammatory monocytes that are released rapidly to the circulation in response to injury and generate an immune response at the injury site.

But there is another monocyte population tasked with "the surveillance of the blood-vessel interior, giving rise to the name blood-patrolling monocytes," explained Dr. Arroyo. These monocytes rarely migrate to sites of tissue injury, and therefore their role in inflammation is less known.

Now, in the Nature Communications study, the CNIC team has conducted an in-depth analysis of the function of patrolling monocytes in inflammatory disease and the mechanisms that regulate their vascular surveillance activity. As a model, the researchers studied the inflammatory process of atherosclerosis. In atherosclerosis, the injury signal is triggered by the deposition of cholesterol, which induces the migration of inflammatory monocytes and, to a lesser extent, patrolling monocytes. Once in the vessel wall, the monocytes differentiate to macrophages, which are specialized in 'engulfing' injurious material, such as the accumulated cholesterol.

First author Cristina Clemente explained that "The first things we observed were that early atherosclerotic plaque in mice lacking MT4-MMP (a member of the matrix metalloprotease family) accumulated more macrophages and that atherosclerosis was accelerated when these mice were fed a high-fat diet." The researcher also observed that early lesions in mice lacking MT4-MMP selectively accumulated more patrolling monocytes, whereas inflammatory monocytes were recruited as normal.

Clemente added that "Macrophages derived from the patrolling monocytes incorporated more fat and showed better survival than those derived from inflammatory monocytes." But when the MT4-MMP-deficient mice were treated with the CCR5 inhibitor Maraviroc, used to treat patients with HIV, the migration of patrolling monocytes to atherosclerotic plaques was blocked, preventing the macrophage accumulation and accelerated atherosclerosis.

Thus blockade of MT4-MMP in early phases promotes atherosclerosis, but at the same time could potentiate the response to treatments to combat infection or prevent metastasis. However, Dr. Arroyo stressed that "we don't know if this acceleration of atherosclerosis is maintained at later stages, and this is something that will need to be analyzed.

The authors also identified that MT4-MMP can cut integrin αM, a crucial leukocyte adhesion receptor. Thus, in the absence of the protease, this receptor accumulates on the surface of patrolling monocytes. Through collaboration with CNIC colleague Cristina Rus, the research team used intravital microscopy to visualize the surveillance activity of patrolling monocytes, detecting increased numbers of these cells in inflamed vessels of mice lacking MT4-MMP.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Novel Drug to Treat Excess Red Blood Cells Disorder

Novel Drug to Treat Excess Red Blood Cells Disorder

Disorder in people that leads to production of excess red blood cells can be treated with Tempol, a new drug designed to treat diabetics, finds a new study.

New Insights on How Flavored E-cigarettes can Affect White Blood Cells

New Insights on How Flavored E-cigarettes can Affect White Blood Cells

E-cigarette flavors such as cinnamon, vanilla, and butter are found to be among the most toxic e-liquid chemicals, that affect the white blood cells finds a new study.

Clockwork Mechanism in the Creation of Red Blood Cells Found

Clockwork Mechanism in the Creation of Red Blood Cells Found

A clockwork mechanism within the body that controls the creation of oxygen-carrying red blood cells has been identified. Findings offer new target for therapy.

Systemic Sclerosis Linked To Genes That Trigger White Blood Cells

Systemic Sclerosis Linked To Genes That Trigger White Blood Cells

Macrophage genes are associated with the development of systemic sclerosis and have been involved in cell death in the skin.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More News on:

Thalassemia Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Geriatric Pregnancy or Pregnancy in Women of Advanced Maternal Age

Geriatric Pregnancy or Pregnancy in Women of Advanced Maternal Age

Pregnancy in advanced maternal age refers to women who conceive after 35 years. Maintaining a ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving procedure useful in emergencies when someone's ...

 Sciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief

Sciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief

Sciatica pain can make everyday chores a battle. Try these sciatic pain relief exercises explained ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...