medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Surgeries Done During the Weekend may Have Poor Outcomes

by Julia Samuel on  January 17, 2018 at 11:40 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

When surgery is performed during or one or two days before the weekend it is more likely to cause death.
Surgeries Done During the Weekend may Have Poor Outcomes
Surgeries Done During the Weekend may Have Poor Outcomes

"Postoperative mortality rises as the day of the week of elective surgery approaches the weekend, and is higher after admission for urgent/emergent surgery on the weekend compared to weekdays," according to the study by Stephen Smith, MD, MSc, and colleagues of University of Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Weekends May Affect Outcomes of Surgical Care

The research team performed a comprehensive analysis of research on the link between weekend surgical care and postoperative mortality. The analysis included 10 previous studies of elective (scheduled) surgery including approximately 6.7 million patients.

Elective operations usually aren't scheduled on the weekend. But patients undergoing surgery later in the week might still be at increased risk because the early postoperative period--a time of known vulnerability to complications--occurs on the weekend.

On meta-analysis of pooled data, postoperative mortality increased gradually as the day of surgery approached the weekend. The difference became significant for elective surgery performed on Thursday or Friday: the odds of death were 12 percent higher for Thursday operations and 24 percent higher for Friday operations, compared to operations performed on Monday.

Analysis of urgent/emergent surgery included 19 studies totaling more than 1.4 million patients. The odds of postoperative mortality were 27 percent higher for patients admitted to the hospital on Saturday or Sunday, compared to those hospitalized on a weekday.

Studies from various medical disciplines have reported an increased risk of poor outcomes with healthcare provided on the weekends. "This phenomenon has become known as the 'weekend effect' and has been speculated to result from decreased staffing and resource availability, leading to shortfalls in care and poor outcomes," Dr. Smith and coauthors write.

Their study is the largest and most comprehensive synthesis of evidence on whether a similar weekend effect influences the risks and outcomes of surgery. The results suggest a significant increase in the odds of postoperative death for patients who undergo elective surgery late in the week or urgent/emergent surgery on the weekends.

The researchers emphasize some important limitations of their study--especially the fact that it can't reach any conclusions about the underlying cause of the increase in mortality with surgery or early recovery over the weekend. Dr. Smith and colleagues conclude, "Future studies should focus on clarifying the contributing factors to poor outcomes and developing strategies to potentially improve safety and mitigate adverse events associated with weekend surgical care."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Cosmetic Surgery and the Risk Factors

Cosmetic Surgery and the Risk Factors

Cosmetic surgeons can reshape your face and body with innovative techniques. Botox, face fillers, breast implants, rhinoplasty, liposuction, tummy tuck, vaginoplasty and hymenoplasty to name a few.

Laser Vision Correction Surgery

Laser Vision Correction Surgery

Techniques using laser allow faster recovery rates when compared to the older modalities. LASIK is the most popular and widely accepted vision surgery in our country.

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) - Triple Bypass Surgery

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) - Triple Bypass Surgery

Triple bypass surgery, an open heart surgery involves grafting blood vessels from either the chest or leg onto 3 blocked blood vessels.

Alcohol Effects After Bariatric Surgery

Alcohol Effects After Bariatric Surgery

Gastric sleeve and gastric bypass surgery potentiate the intoxicating effects of alcohol due to its faster rate of absorption into the blood and slower metabolism.

You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian tube cancer is a form of gynecologic cancer arising in the fallopian tubes, which are ...

 Cushing Syndrome

Cushing Syndrome

Cushing syndrome is a collection of symptoms caused due to excessive amount of cortisol in the body ...

 CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-cell therapy is a type of gene therapy where the patient's T-lymphocytes are genetically ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...