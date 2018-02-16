medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Study on Cervical Cancer Helps Improve Treatments for HPV-driven Cancers

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 16, 2018 at 12:23 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Cervical tumors that don't respond to radiation may be vulnerable to therapies that also attack the cancer's fuel supply, find researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Radiation oncologist Julie Schwarz, MD, PhD, and staff scientist Ramachandran Rashmi, PhD, and their colleagues have exploited cancer cell metabolism to kill cervical tumors that are resistant to standard chemotherapy and radiation.
Study on Cervical Cancer Helps Improve Treatments for HPV-driven Cancers
Study on Cervical Cancer Helps Improve Treatments for HPV-driven Cancers

Cancer therapies have improved -- in some cases dramatically -- over the past two decades, but treatment for cervical cancer has remained largely unchanged. All patients receive radiation and chemotherapy, yet despite the aggressive approach, the regimen fails in about one-third of patients with cervical cancer that has spread beyond the cervix but not outside the pelvis.

Studying mice implanted with human cervical cancer cells, the investigators at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis wiped out many of the animals' tumors with a combination of radiation and three drugs that target tumor metabolism. They chose drugs that cut off the cancer's ability to burn glucose and shut down protective processes that help cancer cells survive.

The study is published online in the journal Cancer Research.

"Cancer cell metabolism is a little bit peculiar," said senior author Julie K. Schwarz, MD, PhD, an associate professor of radiation oncology. "Tumor cells take up glucose faster and in higher amounts than normal tissues. In past imaging studies, my colleagues and I noticed that cervical tumors that took up a lot of glucose prior to radiation treatment tended to be more resistant to radiation therapy than other tumors. If consuming a lot of sugar makes them resistant, we wondered what happens if we inhibit their sugar uptake." Schwarz and her colleagues used three different drugs, alone and in combination, to deprive cervical tumors of glucose and block downstream metabolic pathways that help protect cancer cells from building up toxic free radicals. Two of the drugs are investigational and approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in people as part of clinical trials; the third drug is FDA-approved to treat rheumatoid arthritis.

The researchers tested the drug combinations against four different human cervical cancer cell lines. One of the cell lines was vulnerable to being cut off from glucose alone, but the others needed more interference. All four cancer cell lines responded significantly to radiation plus the three-drug combination. One cell line was wiped out entirely. Schwarz and her team noted that the mice did not show obvious negative side effects of this therapy, likely because healthy cells don't rely on one fuel production pathway.

When Schwarz and her colleagues cut off glucose, they force a cancer cell to scavenge for an alternative fuel. With the tumor in this vulnerable state, the researchers strike again by shutting down the cell's ability to mitigate the toxic stew it creates from its own deranged metabolism. The treatment essentially forces the cell to drown in its own toxicity, according to the researchers.

"In many cases, when you cut off glucose alone, the cancer cells find ways to compensate," said first author Ramachandran Rashmi, PhD, a staff scientist in radiation oncology. "But if you then hit their metabolic pathways in two more ways at the same time, the cell can't recover from that. The stress from the toxic free radicals will escalate, eventually overwhelming the cell."

Schwarz said that historically, cervical cancer is difficult to study in the lab because most cases are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), and there is no equivalent infection in mice.

"Ninety to 95 percent of cervical cancer cases are HPV-related, and there are very few studies of this type of cancer in mice because HPV is a human virus," Schwarz said. "It's very difficult to produce a mouse model of a solid tumor of the type we see in most women who are diagnosed with cervical cancer. Even though this is a relatively rare cancer, we know HPV is important in a number of other tumors, including those of the head and neck."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Pap smear and Cervical Cancer Screening

Pap smear and Cervical Cancer Screening

Pap smear is the most common test used in screening cervical cancer caused by an infection with human papilloma virus. Pap smear should be repeated every 1 to 3 years till the age of 65 years.

Cervical Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Cancer cervix refers to cancerous growth in the cervix and usually occurs in the transition called squamo-columnar junction.

Quiz on Cervical Cancer

Quiz on Cervical Cancer

Cervical cancer remains a common cancer in women of the developing world despite a test available for early diagnosis and a vaccine to prevent it. Here's a quiz to test your knowledge on cervical cancer. ...

Cancer Must Know Facts

Cancer Must Know Facts

A list of Must Know Top 12 Cancer Facts of the World.

AIDS-HIV-Cancer

AIDS-HIV-Cancer

AIDS defining malignancies are cancers that occur in patients with AIDS due to their low immunity.

Health Screening for Women

Health Screening for Women

Health screening in women between 40 and 60 years helps to diagnose health issues in the early stages when they can be controlled. This ensures a more comfortable old age.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer or Cancer of the Uterus (or Endometrial Cancer) refer to cancers affecting the uterus or the womb in women. Learn about the different types of uterine cancer, symptoms, staging, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, survival rates and news on uterine cancer.

Women and Cancer

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More News on:

Women and Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Cervical Cancer Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Uterine Cancer AIDS-HIV-Cancer Health Screening for Women Pap smear and Cervical Cancer Screening 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie obsession or selfitis, an obsessive, uncontrollable urge to post self-taken photographs on ...

 Paranoia

Paranoia

Paranoia is a false belief where the individual feels unfairly targeted or persecuted by everyone ...

 Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

Administering medications to children can be challenging for parents. Parents need to use ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...