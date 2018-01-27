Stenting System to Reduce Complications in Patients With Intracranial Stenosis

Font : A- A+



Opening blocked arteries in the brain using a specialized stenting system resulted in a low complication rate among a specific group of patients with stroke histories, shows study led by Cedars-Sinai research team.

Stenting System to Reduce Complications in Patients With Intracranial Stenosis



The Wingspan® Stent System Post-Market Surveillance Study (WEAVE™) trial examined patients with a narrowing of the arteries in the brain, called intracranial stenosis, resulting from a buildup and hardening of fatty deposits called cholesterol plaque. The condition can lead to strokes.



‘Among patients with intracranial stenosis due to cholesterol plaque and treated with the Wingspan Stent System, just 2.6 percent experienced stroke or death within 72 hours of the procedure.’ The trial demonstrated that the stenting of brain arteries in these patients resulted in a complication rate of just 2.6 percent. The results were presented at the International Stroke Conference in Los Angeles.



"These trial results have the potential to change how stroke patients are treated in the future," said Michael Alexander, MD, director of the Neurovascular Center at Cedars-Sinai. "Using approved stents in the brain arteries may give new hope to patients suffering from stroke due to blockages from cholesterol plaque."



The study tracked patients at 24 sites nationwide, including those at Cedars-Sinai. To be eligible, patients had to be between ages 22 and 80, have had two or more strokes, have significant narrowing of the arteries and have failed to respond to other forms of medical therapy.



Investigators found that of 152 patients with intracranial stenosis due to cholesterol plaque and treated with the Wingspan Stent System, just 2.6 percent experienced stroke or death within 72 hours of the procedure. Made by medical technology company Stryker, which sponsored the trial, the system has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use with patients who have intracranial atherosclerotic disease.







Source: Eurekalert The Wingspan® Stent System Post-Market Surveillance Study (WEAVE™) trial examined patients with a narrowing of the arteries in the brain, called intracranial stenosis, resulting from a buildup and hardening of fatty deposits called cholesterol plaque. The condition can lead to strokes.The trial demonstrated that the stenting of brain arteries in these patients resulted in a complication rate of just 2.6 percent. The results were presented at the International Stroke Conference in Los Angeles."These trial results have the potential to change how stroke patients are treated in the future," said Michael Alexander, MD, director of the Neurovascular Center at Cedars-Sinai. "Using approved stents in the brain arteries may give new hope to patients suffering from stroke due to blockages from cholesterol plaque."The study tracked patients at 24 sites nationwide, including those at Cedars-Sinai. To be eligible, patients had to be between ages 22 and 80, have had two or more strokes, have significant narrowing of the arteries and have failed to respond to other forms of medical therapy.Investigators found that of 152 patients with intracranial stenosis due to cholesterol plaque and treated with the Wingspan Stent System, just 2.6 percent experienced stroke or death within 72 hours of the procedure. Made by medical technology company Stryker, which sponsored the trial, the system has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use with patients who have intracranial atherosclerotic disease.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

You May Also Like

More News on: