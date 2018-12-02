medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Genetics & Stem Cells News

Stem Cell Transplantation Brings New Hope for Patients With Lung Diseases

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 12, 2018 at 1:27 AM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Using stem cell transplants, Chinese scientists have regenerated a patient's damaged lungs. This breakthrough development can lead to treatments for chronic lung diseases.
Stem Cell Transplantation Brings New Hope for Patients With Lung Diseases
Stem Cell Transplantation Brings New Hope for Patients With Lung Diseases

In a pilot clinical trial for the transplantation, the scientists from the Tongji University took stem cells from the patient's airways and let them grow many times before transplanting them into the patient's lungs.

Earlier, stem cell transplantation were successfully carried out in mice, regenerating human bronchial and alveolar structures in the lungs of the rodents.

The fibrotic area in the injured lungs of the mice were replaced by new human alveoli after receiving stem cell transplantation.

Arterial blood gas analysis showed that the lung function of the mice were significantly recovered.

After heart disease and cancer, "lung-related diseases are the third-leading cause of human death globally", said Wei Zuo, Professor from the varsity.

"Chronic lung diseases could be conquered within five years," Wei said.

While the researchers had previously identified adult stem cells in a mouse lung, the new study, published in the journal Protein and Cell, focussed on lung stem cells in humans rather than mice.

In order to test the capacity of lung stem cells to regenerate lung tissue in vivo, the team transplanted GFP-labelled human lung stem cells into damaged lungs of immuno-deficient mice.

In the clinical trials on humans, dozens of stem cells were brushed from their airways and expanded tens of millions of times.

They were then transplanted into the patients' lungs, where the stem cells developed new alveoli and bronchus structures, repairing and replacing injured parts.

The therapy proved to be effective in lung tissue repair after being used on six patients suffering from interstitial lung diseases and two with bronchiectasis, the researchers said.

Post transplantation, patients' breathing and their ability to walk distances, as well as repair and replacement of stem cells on injured parts showed marked improvement.

The bronchiectasis patients also reported relief of multiple respiratory symptoms such as coughing and asthma.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

COPD includes respiratory tract disorders that cause obstruction to airflow. These are chronic bronchitis, emphysema and small airway disease.

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Do you find yourself out of breath and coughing a lot lately? Do you work in dust prone places? Well, then you might have pulmonary fibrosis.

Stem Cells - Fundamentals

Stem Cells - Fundamentals

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells

Quiz on Stem Cells

Quiz on Stem Cells

Scientists believe (and are working hard) to use stem cells in the future to treat a wide range of diseases and injuries. But what exactly is a stem cell? How can it be used in curing disorders? See if you get your answers from this ...

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

Stem Cells - Cord Blood

Stem Cells - Cord Blood

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cord Blood

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

This new field is an amalgamation of biology, medicine and engineering, and is believed to have mind -boggling implications if fully potentialized.

Transplantation

Transplantation

Organ and tissue transplantation can give a second chance at life to thousands of people. Learn more about this interesting procedure.

You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Stem Cells - Cord Blood Stem Cells - Fundamentals Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Genetics and Stem Cells Pneumoconiosis Silicosis Bone Marrow Transplantation Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine Transplantation Organ Donation and Transplantation 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Our daily habits can cause premature wrinkling, loss of suppleness and pigmentation of skin. These ...

 Food Intolerance

Food Intolerance

Food intolerance refers to an inability or difficulty in digesting certain foods resulting in ...

 Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Skin allergies occur when a person's immune system overreacts to harmless substances. Home remedies ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...