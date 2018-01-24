Stanford Health Clinics to be Set Up in Seven Countries

Sanford Health is expanding its presence by extending services to seven countries. Sanford Health will soon enter New Zealand, Ireland, Vietnam, Costa Rica and South Africa and increase its presence in China and Ghana.

Sanford World Clinic, one of the services of Stanford Health will now be in nine countries with more than 30 locations.



‘From clinics to research centers and new collaborations, Stanford health is focused in its mission of health and healing.’ In addition to strong clinical care, Stanford Health is committed to research, education and community growth. They engage in medical research to not only discover innovative ways to provide care but also cures for common diseases. Also, they continuously seek new ways to achieve our vision of improving the human condition in the community, across the region, and around the world.



" Sanford World Clinics started with the idea that everyone has the right to receive quality healthcare close to home," Sanford Health CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft said. Hoping to find three-to-five new partners per year, Sanford seeks to expand its reach, its brand and improve health around the world.



"There are so many things to do and a lot to learn. By teaming up with the experience of Sanford Health, this will make our life much easier and we'll be able to run a bit faster," Hospital Metropolitano President Francis Durman said.



"We want these to be sustaining and long-lasting so we want partners we can grow with. Once we meet a partner in a country and know it's a right fit, we then work to find what the project will be," Dr. Dan Blue said.



