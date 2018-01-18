medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Special Protein That Works To Extend Life

by Julia Samuel on  January 18, 2018 at 2:44 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The Klotho family of two receptor proteins decide the number of days that you can live.
Special Protein That Works To Extend Life
Special Protein That Works To Extend Life

Klotho proteins play an important role in the regulation of longevity and metabolism. In a recent Yale-led study, the research team revealed the three-dimensional structure of one of these proteins, beta-Klotho, illuminating its intricate mechanism and therapeutic potential.

The study findings, could have implications for therapies developed to treat a wide range of medical conditions, including diabetes, obesity, and certain cancers, the research team said.

The Klotho family of two receptor proteins are located on the surface of cells of specific tissues. The proteins bind to a family of hormones, designated endocrine FGFs, that regulate critical metabolic processes in the liver, kidneys, and brain, among other organs. To understand how beta-Klotho works, the research team used X-ray crystallography, a technique that provides high-resolution, three-dimensional views of these proteins.

Striking Features of The Protein

  • First, beta-Klotho is the primary receptor that binds to FGF21, a key hormone produced upon starvation.
  • When bound to beta-Klotho, FGF21 stimulates insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism, causing weight loss.
  • This new understanding of beta-Klotho and FGF21 can guide the development of therapies for conditions such as type 2 diabetes in obese patients, the researchers said.
"Like insulin, FGF21 stimulates metabolism including glucose uptake," said Joseph Schlessinger, senior author and chair of pharmacology at Yale School of Medicine. "In animals and in some clinical trials of FGF21, it shows that you can increase burning of calories without changing food intake, and we now understand how to improve the biological activity of FGF21." The authors also describe a new variant of FGF21 that has 10 times higher potency and cellular activity.

Additionally, the research team presented evidence of how a structurally-related enzyme, glycosidase, which breaks down sugars, evolved into a receptor for a hormone that lowers blood sugar -- which may not be a coincidence, Schlessinger added.

Having untangled the structure of beta-Klotho, Schlessinger and his colleagues have a platform for exploring potential therapies for multiple diseases. By developing drugs that enhance the pathway, he said, researchers can target diabetes and obesity. Conversely, using agents that block the pathway, they hope to explore therapies for conditions such as liver cancer and bone diseases, among others.

"The next step will be to make better hormones, make new potent blockers, do animal studies, and move forward," Schlessinger said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Eat Right and Beat Those Wrinkles - Foods that Cause Aging

Eat Right and Beat Those Wrinkles - Foods that Cause Aging

Bad eating habits will affect your health as well as your skin and make you look older than your biological age. Eat the right foods and stay younger than your age.

Directing the Course to Healthy Aging

Directing the Course to Healthy Aging

An understanding of the rise in the aging population over the years and the need for attention to improve their welfare.

Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You

Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You

Is there anyone in this world who fails to be swayed by the magic of youth? None, for when youth explodes joyously all Nature smiles!

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world's population in developed countries being over weight or obese!

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

The Basics of Baby Food

The Basics of Baby Food

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More News on:

Magical Millets for Your Health The Basics of Baby Food Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Nutrition IQ 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Principal Side Effects of Abortion Pills You Need to Know

Principal Side Effects of Abortion Pills You Need to Know

Abortion pills are used in the first trimester to terminate pregnancy. Women should be aware of ...

 Top 15 Health Benefits of Tea Tree Oil (Melaleuca Oil)

Top 15 Health Benefits of Tea Tree Oil (Melaleuca Oil)

Tea tree oil is an essential oil derived from the leaves of the Melaleuca alternifolia plant and ...

 Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian tube cancer is a form of gynecologic cancer arising in the fallopian tubes, which are ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...