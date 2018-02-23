medindia
Special Anthem for Cancer Patients

by Anjali Aryamvally on  February 23, 2018 at 12:39 PM Cancer News
A special anthem for children suffering from cancer was composed by Sachin-Jigar along with singer Harshdeep Kaur.
The Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) in collaboration with Fevicol will be organising a charity fundraiser Fashion Showcase on Sunday at NSCI Dome, Worli here. The funds raised will aid children suffering from cancer.

"We lost a very close friend of ours to cancer. Hence, this topic is an extremely emotional and sensitive one. Many of us know someone affected by cancer and want to help, which is why I am supporting CPAA, a movement focused on empowering all those people who are affected by this terrible disease," Sachin-Jigar jointly said in a statement.

As part of Fevicol's flagship campaign #JudengeLadengeJeetenge, the brand enters its 13th edition to celebrate 'Caring with Style' in collaboration with the Cancer Patients Aid Association.

"I have always supported various causes through my music and cancer being one of the most deadliest diseases today, it makes it very imperative for me to contribute productively to the topic. This song is something that I hope will inspire conviction while also acknowledging the loss caused by this merciless disease," Harshdeep said.

In this edition of 'Caring with Style' fashion show, social worker and spokesperson of the BJP Shaina NC and designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla will participate.



Source: IANS

