medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Soy Milk : Nutritionally Best Alternative For Cow’s Milk

by Julia Samuel on  January 30, 2018 at 1:18 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Among the plant-based milk that is available commercially, soy milk stands out as the most nutritious one.
Soy Milk : Nutritionally Best Alternative For Cow’s Milk
Soy Milk : Nutritionally Best Alternative For Cow’s Milk

Though plant-based milk beverages have been on the market for a couple of decades and are advertised as being healthy and wholesome for those who are lactose-intolerant, little research has been done to compare the benefits and drawbacks of the various kinds of plant-based milk.

A new study from McGill University looks at the four most-commonly consumed types of milk beverages from plant sources around the world - almond milk, soy milk, rice milk and coconut milk - and compares their nutritional values with those of cow's milk. After cow's milk, which is still the most nutritious, soy milk comes out a clear winner.

The research team compared the unsweetened versions of the various plant-based milks in all cases and the figures below are based on a 240 ml serving.

Soy milk - the most balanced nutritional profile

  • Soy milk is widely consumed for its health benefits linked to the anti-carcinogenic properties of phytonutrients present in the milk known as isoflavones.
  • Has been a substitute for cow's milk for 4 decades.
  • Concerns, however, are the 'beany flavor' and the presence of anti-nutrients (substances that reduce nutrient intake and digestion).
Rice milk - sweet taste and relatively little nutrition

  • Lactose free and can act as an alternative for patients with allergy issues caused by soybeans and almonds.
  • Concerns, apart from the high carbohydrate count, is that consumption of rice milk without proper care can result in malnutrition, especially in infants.
Coconut milk - no protein and few calories, but most of them from fat

  • Widely consumed in Asia and South America
  • Consumption can help reduce levels of harmful low-density lipoproteins (bad cholesterol) that are associated with cardiovascular diseases.
  • Nutritional values are reduced if stored for over 2 months.
Almond milk - need for complementary sources of food to provide essential nutrients

Almonds have a high content of monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA) that are considered helpful in weight loss and weight management. MUFA also helps in reduction of low-density lipoprotein (bad cholesterol).

Cow's milk benefits & drawbacks

  • A wholesome, complete food, providing all major nutrients like fat, carbohydrates and proteins.
  • Can help humans by providing a wide range of host-defence proteins because various beneficial anti-microbial effects are found in both human and bovine milks. (E.g., a study shows that in the case of infants, consumption of cow's milk has considerably reduced risk of fever and respiratory infections.)
  • But the presence of various pathogens like Salmonella spp and Escherichia coli O157:H7 in milk have been associated with disease outbreaks around the world.
Cow's milk allergy & lactose intolerance

  • One of the most common allergies among infants and children affecting 2.2-3.5% of children (a greater percentage than those who are affected by peanuts and tree nut allergies). As many as 35 % of these infants outgrow being allergic to milk by the age of 5-6, and this may increase to 80% by age 16.
  • Lactose intolerance, due to the absence or deficiency of the enzyme lactase in the digestive tract, affects somewhere between 15-75 % of all adults depending on race, food habits and gut health.
  • Some studies have suggested that 80 % of people of African origin and 100 % of those of Asian and Indigenous American origin are lactose intolerant.
    • The research team add that more work will need to be done to understand the effects of various conventional and novel processing methods on the nutritional profile, flavor and texture of these alternative milks.

    Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Soy / Soya - A Holy Food

Soy / Soya - A Holy Food

Soy or Soya is a crop which has been cultivated from thousands of years. It belongs to the family of legumes.

Lactose Intolerance

Lactose Intolerance

Lactose intolerance is the inability to digest lactose, the sugar in milk. This leads to symptoms like diarrhoea, abdominal cram when milk or milk products are consumed.

Almond Milk - Properties and Benefits

Almond Milk - Properties and Benefits

What is almond milk? Is almond milk good for you? This plant based alternative to dairy milk has health benefits aside from alleviating symptoms of lactose intolerance, which will be discussed in this article.

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the "good bacteria" in our gut. Science is yet to fully explore the healing potential of probiotics; meanwhile some studies have ruled in their favor.

Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing

Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing

Our lifestyles and eating habits can lead to acid build up and push the body to an unhealthy state. Understanding alkaline body state is important for our long term health.

Pasteurization of milk

Pasteurization of milk

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a briefs account about Louis Pasteur - The Father Of Microbiology

Surprising Benefits of Dairy

Surprising Benefits of Dairy

Past studies have linked dairy foods to good bone health. Nevertheless newer studies are being published and a plethora of other benefits are being associated with dairy food consumption.

Types of Food Allergies

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

Types of Milk

Types of Milk

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a general info about Welcome to the world of milk

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More News on:

Pasteurization of milk Types of Milk Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Soy / Soya - A Holy Food Types of Food Allergies The Acid-Alkaline balance, Diet and Health Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing Lactose Intolerance Surprising Benefits of Dairy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Glucose-6-phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency

Glucose-6-phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency

G6PD deficiency is an inherited disorder where the red blood cells are destroyed (hemolysis) by ...

 Orchidectomy / Orchiectomy

Orchidectomy / Orchiectomy

Orchidectomy is a surgical operation where one or both the testicles (male sex organs) are removed, ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Warts

Test Your Knowledge on Warts

Warts are small skin lesions caused by the human papillomavirus and are usually harmless and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...