medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Some Brains Have Natural Advantage to Meet Switching Demands

by Bidita Debnath on  December 24, 2017 at 11:52 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Brain is the command center for the human nervous system. A healthy brain can quickly switch its focus from the large shapes to the individual parts that make up the bigger pictures.
Some Brains Have Natural Advantage to Meet Switching Demands
Some Brains Have Natural Advantage to Meet Switching Demands

But imagine taking a test in which a different shape flashes in front of your eyes every two seconds. You're asked to name the larger (global) shape if the image is green, and the smaller (local) shape if the image is white. How well would you do?

This skill is called cognitive flexibility, and it is involved in virtually every complex behavior we undertake -- from mental arithmetic to driving a car, according to John Medaglia, PhD, an assistant professor of psychology in the College of Arts and Sciences at Drexel University.

"How fast people can make that transition - from the global to the local - is the switch cost, and that's our index of flexibility," he said. "For some people, that's a very jarring, effortful task. Even if you've learned the rules very well, it's hard to make the right decision when things are happening fast."

Principal Investigator Medaglia and his colleagues at the University of Pennsylvania recently tested 30 subjects with this very task while measuring their brain activity with functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scanning. The authors then combined measures of human behavior, the structure and function of the brain, and mathematics known as "graph signal processing" to reveal a potential basis for cognitive flexibility.

Their research, published this week in Nature Human Behaviour, uncovers a new, structure-function correlation of human behavior. The study shows that the extent to which brain signals "stick" to white matter networks - or the brain's highway system - is associated with cognitive flexibility. This suggests that some brains are at a natural advantage to meet switching demands.

"The type of mathematics used to uncover this marker of cognitive flexibility in healthy adults takes into account the complex pattern of interconnectivity between different parts of the brain, and how information can travel across it," said Danielle S. Bassett, PhD, an associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Science.

Though a hallmark of human cognition, flexible switching varies widely from person to person, and is associated with a measurable mental cost: Moving from one task to another extends the time it takes for you to respond to stimuli. For patients with neurological syndromes, this strain is even greater and can hamper someone's ability to complete everyday tasks. Stroke victims, for instance, might have trouble making calculations or expanding their awareness while driving.

Shifts in mental focus - like viewing the forrest through the trees, so to speak -- are accompanied by transient changes in brain activity occurring on top of a stable, anatomical architecture of underlying white matter tracts. White matter is the brain's highway system that connects various regions and carries nerve impulses between neurons. Until now, no single measure existed for understanding how these complex processes work together in the brain to contribute to cognitive flexibility.

"Our behavior is determined both by the way the brain is structured, and, to some extent, the way it is dynamic, or changes over time," Medaglia said. "We wanted to find a way to study both of those things at the same time."

To address the challenge, the researchers tried a new approach: They imagined the extent to which the "traffic," or changing dynamics of the mind, align with the brain's underlying "roadways," or structural, unchanging pathways.

While subjects participated in the cognitive switch test, the research team collected diffusion spectrum imaging data, which providces a measure of an individual's white matter networks. They also collected blood oxygen level dependent signals from fMRI. From this data, the scientists constructed a white matter graph of the brain, as well as a lap of "aligned" and "liberal" fMRI signals. The "aligned" signals represented those that "stuck" most closely to white matter, or "highway" anatomy, while the "liberal" signals represented those that deviated.

Their results showed that the alignment between the most "liberal" functional signals and the architecture of the underlying white matter network was associated with greater cognitive flexibility. These findings suggest that some brains are actually at a natural advantage to meet switching demands. They also validate a new method for measuring cognitive flexibility and open a new door for better understanding neurological disorders.

The study, Medaglia explained, provided a "big picture" of cognitive flexibility, which is essential for future research.

"When thinking about how flexible someone's brain is, or treating someone who is suffering, we now have a new way to answer, 'Where do I need them to go? What kind of brain do we want to have?' Without a measure for that, you don't know what to do next," he said. "This study opened a new door."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Exercise May Help Boost Your Brain Power

Exercise May Help Boost Your Brain Power

Exercising for a brief period before writing a test or going for an interview may improve performance.

Where Does Voice Recognition Happen in Our Brain?

Where Does Voice Recognition Happen in Our Brain?

Our personal assistant for voice recognition uses a convolution in the right temporal lobe.

Symptom Severity and Clinical Outcomes of Deep Brain Stimulation Directly Linked Brain Activity

Symptom Severity and Clinical Outcomes of Deep Brain Stimulation Directly Linked Brain Activity

Brain activity patterns reveal disease severity and clinical outcomes in dystonia patients who undergo deep brain simulation.

Changes in Brain Wave Patterns can Predict the Onset of Epilepsy

Changes in Brain Wave Patterns can Predict the Onset of Epilepsy

Changes in brain waves can be recorded to predict the onset of Postinjury epilepsy. It is a devastating disorder that develops following brain injuries.

You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Tips to Keep Your Digestion Healthy during Festive Season - Slideshow

Tips to Keep Your Digestion Healthy during Festive Season - Slideshow

The festive season is a time, where most people experience digestive issues. Here''s a look at few ...

 Diabulimia

Diabulimia

Diabulimia is an eating disorder particularly in patients with type I diabetes caused by reducing ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Test Your Knowledge on Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Spinal muscular atrophy is an inherited disorder involving progressive loss of motor nerve cells ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...